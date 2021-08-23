Lo Celso and Romero to miss multiple Premier League games in September

The season is just starting and Tottenham Hotspur have already been struggling with multiple injuries from key players.

Now, its been confirmed that during next month's international break, two more players will miss important fixtures in the Spurs Premier League calendar.

Reports

Daily Mail reported Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso will miss Crystal Palace away on September 11th and Chelsea home on the September 19th after their call-up to the Argentina national team.

The FIFA calendar states two games should be played during the international break for each nation, but the CONMEBOL teams will have to play three games as they were delayed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fixtures

Argentina will face Venezuela on September 2nd, Brazil on September 5th and Bolivia on September 9th.

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine regulations, they will be forced to miss both fixtures against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively, as they will isolate for 10 days on their return from South America.

Romero and Lo Celso were both instrumental in Argentina's Copa America title run this past summer, therefore Manager Lionel Scaloni will most likely play both of them during their World Cup qualifiers fixtures.

That Copa America run also happens to be the same tournament the two Argentina internationals first met.

''I met Gio (Lo Celso) on my first international call-up. This Copa America was my first call-up for the senior team,'' Romero explained when he first joined Spurs from Atalanta. ''Everybody knows how good he is as a footballer, but also as a person he was great, telling me great things about the club.

Since I arrived he's been helping me, introducing me to the lads and being my translator. It's great to have another Argentinian here with me.

Gio showed me the facilities and everything, and I was impressed. I hope to pay back all the confidence that the club has in me and I will try to show that on the field.''