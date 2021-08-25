Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City isn't as outlandish as many think

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 04: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on as the rain falls during the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United at Ewood Park on October 4, 2008 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

After what seems like an eternity of toing and froing, it has been confirmed that Harry Kane will not be leaving Spurs this summer.

The talismanic forward has confirmed that he will remain at the club this summer, which will be music to the ears of the Spurs faithful up and down the country.

But where does that leave Pep Guardiola and Manchester City? Their eggs have been well and truly in Kane's basket since the transfer window opened and with under a week to go before the window slams shut, it's a heavy blow for a side in dire need of an out and out goalscorer.

Step forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Unthinkable Made Thinkable?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United legend, to make the short drive from Stretford to Manchester to join United's noisy neighbours? Never.

Well actually, it's more feasible than many people give it credit for.

Ronaldo wants out of Juventus, there is no secret of that. The Portuguese forward has failed to hit the heights that many had hoped in Turin and lets face it, at 36-years-old, he isn't getting any younger.

In fact, this summer may present his final chance to secure a move to one of the 'big boys' of world football, and there are few that could present an opportunity more appealing than the one on offer in East Manchester.

And let's throw in the Ronaldo vs Messi factor too. Lionel Messi has secured a move to one of Europe's leading clubs as he aims to lead them to an elusive first UEFA Champions League crown that their owners are pining for. Could Ronaldo outdo his old adversary by beating him to it?

Ronaldo in, Bernardo out?

The sticking point on the Ronaldo front is the fact that Old Lady are alleged to be after a transfer fee for Cristiano and Manchester City aren't overly keen on stumping up any cash for the forward.

However that's not to say there aren't alternatives avenues to navigate around those complications. With another Portuguese superstar a potential key factor in a move back to the Premier League.

Bernardo Silva wants a move away from Manchester City and thus far, there have been no attractive offers on the table for Pep Guardiola to even consider green lighting a move.

But if the Citizens want to see a big name striker come in, whether that be Cristiano or somebody else, they will need to create some room on their wage bill.

Yes Bernardo Silva's market value is much higher than that of Cristiano Ronaldo right now, but Pep has always said he will never keep a player at the club if they don't wish to be there. Bernardo wants out and Juventus are in dire need of a creative midfielder. All the stars seem to be aligning...

And let's not forget the marketability of Cristiano. He is the number one athlete in the world in terms of social media following and presence. Every City fan and his dog would buy a CR7 shirt just to wind up those over the road too. City would soon make up the difference from the Ronaldo factor alone.

Limited Alternatives

We've already touched upon it, but there are just six days left for Manchester City to bring in a striker and as the old saying goes; "beggars can't be choosers".

Let's be honest, there are much worse dilemmas to be left with than trying to decide whether or not you want one of the two best footballers to ever play the game to come to your club. Nevertheless, that is the situation that City find themselves in.

There are few other world class forwards available right now. Lionel Messi opted for PSG, Romelu Lukaku has made the switch to Chelsea, Erling Haaland looks set to stay at Dortmund for another twelve months and Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Aside from these four players, who else would improve this Manchester City side? There aren't many, if any.

Ronaldo is rumoured to be keen on a move to City having spoken to international teammates Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo himself.

It has been one of the craziest transfer windows in the history of football, but this would undoubtedly top the lot. Will it happen? Probably not. But is it out of the picture? No chance.