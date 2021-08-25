Harry Kane stays at North London

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the entire summer has finally come to an end, as the striker and England captain Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The 28 year-old, who requested to exit the Club back in May following their disappointing 2020 / 21 campaign, made it official through his social media platforms.

Statement

Kane was impressed by the amount of support he got by Spurs supporters over the last couple of weeks, especially when he made his season debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers this past weekend.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he wrote.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS."

The defending champions Manchester City, did not make an offer attractive enough to acquire the England international, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy rejected City's only offer of £75million plus £25m in add-ons.

Kane had a great individual performance during the 2020 / 21 season, where he became just the second player in league's history to finish the season as the Premier League's leading goal scorer (23) and assists leader (14).

He also had an impressive summer in the European Championships with England, leading them all the way to the final.

Kane only trailed Cristiano Ronaldo (5) and Patrick Schick (5) in the tournament's Golden Boot, received 3 Man of the Match Awards throughout the entire competition and was involved in the sequence of play for all but one of England’s goals from open play at EURO 2020.

Nuno on Kane

"Great news. Fantastic news. I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent," Nuno Espírito Santo said about Kane staying with the Club.

"It's finished, Harry is going to be with us. It is great news for everybody. We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us."