Skipp opens up about Espírito Santo's coaching methods

One year at Norwich City to help them gain promotion to the Premier League helped Oliver Skipp massively in terms of confidence.

Now, the Tottenham Hotspur homegrown player has earned a spot in the starting XI under Nuno Espírito Santo, playing a huge role in the Spurs' great start of the 2021 / 22 campaign.

Skipp, who has formed a partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojberg in the midfield, has played every minute under the new head coach and he is enjoying himself.

Clear messages

The 20 year-old told Football London's Alasdair Gold how manager, Nuno Espírito Santo has been able to motivate the Spurs players in his short time at the Club so far.

"He gives out very clear messages, that's all you can ask for as a player. That's really useful as a player. You know on the pitch there's no grey areas, you know exactly what he wants," said Skipp.

"It's been really refreshing in that aspect. You can see with how the team's playing, everyone is fighting for each other. We know there's things to improve and that'll take time. I can't compliment him enough."

Tottenham have secured two clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

"I think the togetherness is there. It's been very clear in the opening games," Skipp added. "You see the forward players working back, everyone working for the team.

"There's been a good collective spirit at the moment. We can definitely build on it, as all teams can, but definitely I've felt a good spirit since I've come back."

Loan-spell

Skipp, who suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot in the final game of last season against Reading and underwent surgery during the summer, has been brilliant at Spurs in terms of his great positioning and ball-recovery.

The London native also addressed how being with Norwich City helped him become the player he is today, considering he was named in the EFL Championship's best XI at the end of last season.

"It's always nice. I had a good season last season so I came back with the intention of building on it and luckily I've been given the opportunity to start to the first two games," he added.

"I'm always really grateful for those opportunities and I need to make sure I give everything when I do get those opportunities. I'm really happy with how it's gone so far."