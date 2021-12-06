Sessegnon ready to earn his place in Spurs XI

There are plenty of positives Antonio Conte can take away following Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win over Norwich City last Sunday.

Despite Sergio Reguilon suffering an injury, which is not expected to be serious, Ryan Sessegnon was subbed into the game just 20 minutes after the start of the game.

By making runs as a left wing back, the 21 year-old caused all sorts of problems for Norwich City's defender, Max Aarons.

This was just the fifth game Sessegnon has played this season across all competitions.

Conte speaks on Sessegnon

''On one hand I was disappointed to make the substitution,'' Conte said about bringing Sessegnon into the pitch. ''On the other hand this type of situation gives you the opportunity to see in the remainder of the game, 20 minutes from the start, Sessegnon came in and I think he played a good game.

I’m sure that he can do much better and he has quality. He has quality as a player with great power, he's strong physically and he needs to take confidence.''

Last season, the England youth international saw plenty of first team football while playing for Bundesliga's Hoffenheim.

Sessegnon got a lot of experience playing at both left-back and wing-back for the German side.

Confidence and minutes

Conte added that confidence is something that he really needs to work on if he wants to be part of Tottenham in the future.

''He needs to take confidence from the atmosphere and the stadium,'' the manager added. ''He is a young player but if you stay in the Tottenham squad it means that you deserve to be here and you have to deserve this. He played a good game but he has to improve, like the other players.

I’m pleased because I've seen him for 75 minutes and he played a good game, but I know he can do much better. He has the quality physically and technically.''

Let's not forget Sessegnon only played 12 games of first team football under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho combined.