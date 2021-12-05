The key quotes from Antonio Conte's post-Norwich City press conference

Antonio Conte's 100% home record in all competitions heard coach of Tottenham Hotspur was maintained with a comfortable 3-0 victory over newly promoted Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs' first goal was the result of a moment of individual brilliance from Lucas Moura, who used his trickery to evade several challenges before powering a sweet effort into the top corner from the edge of the box. Davinson Sanchez and Heung-min Son also scored to earn the Italian his most comprehensive victory at the helm thus far.

Conte addressed the media after the match — here are his most noteworthy quotes.

On Lucas Moura

Lucas' breathtaking goal just 10 minutes into the match both got his side off to the perfect start and set the tone for his performance throughout the rest of the encounter. He was instrumental to Tottenham's attacking play all afternoon long and received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

The head coach was full of praise for the Brazilian, but stated his desire to see more of the same from Lucas having now broken his duck in the league this season.

"He scored an amazing goal, but he has the quality to score more and he has to do that in the rest of the season," Conte insisted. "We need him in this type of situation [when goals are hard to come by]. Up front we have great quality with our important strikers. It is my expectation to see him score many more goals after this, but yes, great performance from him with and without the ball."

On Ben Davies

Lucas monopolised the headlines with his first-half wonder-strike, however another impressive individual performance was to be found on the opposite side and end of the pitch — Ben Davies played superbly on the left side of the back three to prolong his fine vein of form since Conte's arrival.

It was a shift which pleased the head coach, who compared Davies' role and development to those of Cesar Azpilicueta during Conte's previous job in England at rivals Chelsea.

"Ben is playing very well and I think that role specifically I can get the best out of him," he said. "It was the same with Azpilicueta. I think with the three central defenders it's important to be good defensively but also to play football, to have the personality and to play the ball. Ben does this very well."

On audible appreciation from supporters

With the match heading into stoppage time and victory certainly ensured, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium burst into unanimous chorus. This time it wasn't about the Spurs marching in; instead, the name "Antonio" was bellowed from all sides of the ground.

Just six matches into his managerial tenure, Spurs fans have clearly taken a swift liking to their new man — in fact, Conte was unsure as to whether he deserved the appreciation after such a short time at the helm, but stated that he would endeavour to continue earning it.

"I want to say thanks to the fans that sung my name. On one hand I'm very happy for this, on the other hand I feel a lot of responsibility towards our fans, and I think they trust a lot in my work. To hear my name is good but also because I've just arrived, only one month ago, for sure I have a responsibility to earn this. Maybe it's too early and I want to show that even in the future I will deserve this."