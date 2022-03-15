Vanarama National League North round-up: Coasters pegged back by Bucks and a big win for Guiseley

Guiseley 3-1 Blyth Spartans

A James Gale brace added to a Dom Tear finish put a crucial three points on the board for Guiseley to bring them further away from the relegation place.

After an end-to-end first twenty minutes, James Gale found himself weaving into the area and finishing over Alex Mitchell to give the Lions the lead. Two minutes later, the lead was doubled as Gale once again struck - this time powering home a free kick.

Blyth Spartans must have concern over defensive problems and it looked all too easy for the hosts to get their third. Kaine Felix's attempt flashed across the box to be met by Dom Tear, putting the game out of sight. The goals weren't done there though, Robbie Dale scoring a fantastic free kick to reduce the deficit to two goals but it was not enough.

Guiseley will head into their game against Leamington on Saturday and knowing the Brakes have never beaten the Lions will give Guiseley some hope as they play at one of the hardest away grounds in the league in Your Co-op Community Stadium. Blyth also face a tricky away test on Saturday, as they travel to Chorley.

AFC Fylde 1-1 AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United were denied a crucial three points in their relegation fight at the death against high flying AFC Fylde with Jerome Slew scoring with six left.

As per the previous fixture, Jason Oswell opened the scoring, tapping in from close range in the first 45. However the Bucks' defensive resilience ended with six to go as Jerome Slew smashed home after Stephen Dobbie fired across goal.

The Coasters will have home comforts again on Saturday as they host Alfreton Town, whilst the Bucks welcome Spennymoor to New Bucks Head, with every game being crucial for the Shropshire side in their battle against relegation.

Embed from Getty Images

Alfreton Town 1-1 Boston United

If slow motion replays are to be believed, Matt Rhead scored at both ends in a draw at the Impact Arena.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the first period. Luke Shiels was given the goal at the time but it looks that he may have to stick to only five goals in the Paul Cox era as replays suggest Matt Rhead got the last touch, heading into his own net.

Rhead was to make up for his mistake early in the second half though with a header at the right end this time, finishing off a fluid Reds counter attack. Boston finished the game with ten men, Jake Wright Snr given his marching orders for the Pilgrims' seventh dismissal of the campaign.

Alfreton face a tough trip to high flying AFC Fylde on Saturday whilst Boston will hope to continue to make ground on the play-off places but will have to overcome the league leaders Gateshead at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

For all the pre-match giggles on social media from York City fans about Curzon Ashton's away following, the Nash got the last laugh as they came away from the LNER Community Stadium with a point and a clean sheet.

Curzon's resilient defence proved well against a York side that the Manchester-based outfit typically do well against. The Minstermen missed key chances from Matty Brown and Paddy McLaughlin, potentially suffering the after effects after their FA Trophy Quarter Final game at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday went to penalties, which City won.

Despite fan focus on the FA Trophy, York have three games in between now and then starting with Southport away on Saturday with every game important in their play-off push. Curzon Ashton will hope not to slip up against the league's basement side Farsley Celtic, knowing a win would take them to touching distance of the final play-off spot.

Spennymoor Town 0-0 Kidderminster Harriers

On an evening of few chances at The Brewery Field, Spennymoor Town extended their unbeaten run to six with a goalless draw against third placed Kidderminster Harriers.

Harriers will be happy to end their three game losing streak and will look to build on tonight's point as they face second placed Brackley Town on Saturday at St James Park. Spennymoor face one of their longest trips of the season as they travel to Shropshire at the weekend to take on second-bottom AFC Telford United.

Embed from Getty Images