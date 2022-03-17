Key quotes from Nathan Jones' post-Preston North End press conference

Luton Town were back to winning ways after the weekend's disappointment, with an emphatic 4-0 drubbing of Preston North End.

In a result which moves the Hatters up to fifth in the table, it proves itself as a statement victory, showing the squad's determination to bounce back.

Goals came from Luke Berry (2), Fred Onyedinma and there was an own goal from the Lilywhites' Bambo Diaby.

Following this triumph at Kenilworth Road, Nathan Jones was brimming with excitement.

Depleted Luton get the job done

"Absolutely over the moon, I can't hide any feelings tonight because of going into the game we have been depleted. We lost five centre halves, four before, one during the game.

"Midfield players - we've got people coming back from injury. People haven't played, haven't had many minutes. We've had people with illness."

Despite the adversity faced, Luton got the points in emphatic fashion much to the manager's delight. The Welshman reflected on some rousing words.

"To have that level of performance it just shows the group is in a wonderful place and I'm so proud of them.

"I said to them tonight "look, just stay in the hunt - do whatever it takes to get a result. I thought we were outstanding."

With Reece Burke being injured in this midweek clash, it left Jones bereft - with an unwanted addition to the ever changing injury list.

"You come to a point where you're thinking - it's in God's will. It's in God's hands, there's nothing I can do.

"We had Cameron Jerome go down overnight, we had people go down yesterday (Tuesday). We've just lost so many players."

Rolling with the punches in an unforgiving league

Jones was quick to point out the unrelenting schedule his Hatters are on but also praised his group for battling through every challenge that comes their way.

"This group rolls with the punches. Some people are moaning that they've had three weeks of Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday - I think we've had about 14 weeks of that.

"There's been no help from the EFL in terms of adding more subs. That's where we're picking up injuries - it's a relentless period. The Championship is a crazy league."

Praise for the whole team and Luton's own Veron in midfield

After this great bounce back result, praise was flying all over the pitch in a side that was makeshift to say the least.

"Jordan Clark is a wonderful footballer. If he's fit, Luke Berry scores goals. And Allan Campbell... he was like Veron around the place."

We can't train, they've got to be off tomorrow, then travelling to Hull - it's just so relentless. But the levels they're showing are quite frightening."

Other players who stepped up, were make shift wingback Fred Onyedinma and centre back Peter Kioso. With one on the fringes of the side and the other being recalled from MK Dons, this performance could be a figurative foot in the door.

"If you can get him (Onyedinma) in the game then he's a real threat. The pace he showed for the free kick for the second goal was quite scintillating.

"I'm also proud of Kioso. He's had to be recalled from MK, promotion chasing MK to promotion chasing Luton. He's had to bide his time. I'm so proud of the kid, he's a fledgling in his career. He was outstanding."

Mysterious medical room and look to future

As said, Luton have had a plethora of injuries recently and it has clearly left the boss in a tough spot. When asked about the length of injuries he used metaphor to drive home his confusion.

"I literally have no idea. That medical room is like the Bermuda Triangle - anyone goes in there, we don't know what's going on.

"Today was makeshift going with that back five and making changes you think there's no way you keep a clean sheet but they did."

Luton's next game is away to Hull City and although Jones believes the trip north will be tasking, if Town can be consistent they'll stand in good stead.

"We're up to fifth, but we've got another game and then we go into the international break. It's a difficult game away at Hull.

"We're 25 points better off than in the space of two seasons - it shows we're a different side. If we can somehow take the same number of points we had when we came back after COVID - in these next nine games we're going to be in a wonderful position."

