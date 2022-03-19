Hull City 1-3 Luton Town: Hatters hand Hull fifth consecutive home defeat

Hull City lost at home for the fifth game in a row as Luton Town cruised to victory at the MKM Stadium. Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and James Bree put Luton 0-3 ahead and they never looked like surrendering that lead.

Tom Eaves scored Hull City's first home goal in five games in added time, and a crowd of 16,555 saw City lose yet again struggling to break down a packed defense.

Story of the match

City started with intent after playing the ball into Tom Eaves after only 20 minutes, who held up well for Callum Elder to cross into the area - but James Shea in the Luton goal took it easily. Luton thought they were in after five minutes, but the offside flag denied them the opportunity that Jacob Greaves snuffed out in the end anyway. Matt Ingram then stopped an effort from Harry Cornick before Eaves was penalized softly up the other end.

Luton took the lead on nine minutes after a poor clearance was tucked away by Elijah Adebayo. Hull City Head Coach Shota Arveladze was furious on the sideline and his team needed to get the largest support of the season back on their side and give them something to shout about.

Keane Lewis-Potter had the crowd on their feet and baying for blood once Jordan Clark had cynically wiped out the recently called up England U21 International. His resulting free kick didn't trouble Shea, however. Lewis-Potter then won another free kick on the left of the Luton are which Elder took. It was wasted, though, and Luton cleared again.

George Honeyman crossed for Eaves on 15 minutes, but he just couldn't get his head on the curling delivery. Eaves's give and go with Honeyman almost fashioned a chance soon after but Shea was quick off his line to gather. Luke Berry's effort was tipped around the post by Ingram on 20 minutes as Luton shot a warning back to the home side.

Lewis-Potter was yet again wiped out by the Luton defense - this time Peter Kioso got a booking for his troubles. Ryan Longman's drive from the edge of the area was saved by Shea who was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers. Luton won a debatable corner on the half hour mark and City managed to clear the ball after a goal mouth scramble.

Luton looked like they were happy to sit back and invite City on, and put ten men behind the ball knowing the home side's strength lay in counter attacking rather than trying to play through a packed defense. Good play from Eaves and Lewis-Potter brought about another City corner with five to go before half time, but the chance went begging once again. Eaves fired over a minute later and it was starting to feel like yet another one of those games for the Tigers as the whistle blew for half time.

City won a free kick early in the second half, but as is customary these days for the Tigers the chance just went wide after Honeyman's ball was flicked on by Alfie Jones. Lewis-Potter was released by Smallwood and he brought a good save out of Shea and that woke the crowd up from their slumber. Eaves then put a chance wide as City started to put the pressure on the visitors.

However, it was Luton who scored next. Taking advantage of some hesitant defending, Harry Cornick slotted home to put the away side 0-2 up.

A George Honeyman shot on the hour mark was the closest City got to troubling the Luton goal and Arveladze readied the changes - Tom Huddlestone and Allahyer Sayyadmanesh came on for Richie Smallwood and Greg Docherty respectively. Allahyer instantly got under the skin of Dan Potts after winning a free kick and City piled everyone forward save for Longman. Sean McLoughlin's header went well wide, though.

James Bree then stole the show with a superb free kick to make it 0-3 and City were looking at their worst defeat of the season in front of their biggest crowd of the season.

Sayyadmanesh had the chance to open his account for City but saw his shot blocked for a corner, and the follow up from the corner was put wide by Lewis-Potter. Honeyman went into the book soon after for a frustrated lunge at Adebayo and it was then five home games on the bounce that Hull City have lost. Tom Eaves grabbed a consolation in added time to at least end the unwanted record of five home games in a row of failing to score.