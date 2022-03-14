Luton Town vs Preston North End preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Following the weekend's action, Luton Town and Preston North End clash in this midweek fixture.

Luton are looking to bounce back following defeat to QPR and after slipping from the play-off places, a win on Wednesday would be invaluable.

North End on the other hand, are making the journey south fresh off the back of a goalless draw away at Cardiff City. That tie was the most recent of three draws in the Lilywhites’ last five games as their form has stagnated.

Although Luton lost at home to fellow play-off pushers QPR, they have enjoyed some good home form when facing Preston at Kenilworth Road. They are unbeaten in their last four home league matches against the Lancashire outfit.

However, with that said, following a 2-0 win earlier this season - Ryan Lowe's side are looking for their first league double over Luton Town since the 1999-2000 season.

Teams

For Wednesday evening's hosts the goalkeeping fiasco of late looks to have been helped by the return of James Shea on Saturday. Loanee Alex Palmer has returned to parent club West Bromwich Albion, after his emergency loan.

Following on from QPR, a concern for this game will be the likely absence of Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu. The midfielder withdrew from the game only 15 minutes in after having trouble with his knee. Sonny Bradley and Gabe Osho also remain out of action for the Hatters.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson is out for the remainder of the season, boss Ryan Lowe confirmed to club media. The midfielder had been struggling with a recurring problem and although attempting to play through, Lowe seemingly took the decision out of his hands.



"His knee’s fine in a way, but ultimately he needs another little bit of a clear out in there and I couldn’t risk Ryan until the end of the season by putting him into a game."

Josh Murphy could be nearing further involvement in the first team. He's managed eight league appearances on loan from Cardiff so far but has been hampered by an ankle ligament injury. Tom Barkhuizen and Greg Cunningham continue to be sidelined by injury.

Predicted lineups

Luton Town: Shea; Bree, Burke, Lockyer, Naismith (C), Bell, Lansbury, Clark, Campbell, Jerome, Adebayo.

Preston North End: Iversen; Potts, van den Berg, Diaby, Lindsay, Hughes, Johnson, Whiteman, Browne, Riis, Archer.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT

Ones to watch

Cameron Jerome bagged his fifth Championship goal for Luton against QPR on Saturday and has also added assists to his offensive threat. As an older strike partner for the exciting Elijah Adebayo, Jerome has turned provider five times for the Hatters in league action.

With Jerome in the squad, Adebayo although personally having a brilliant season, is somewhat like an understudy to the ex-Premier League journeyman. He's another potential difference maker for the men in orange. With 13 league goals in 32 matches, Preston need to stay vigilant - especially aerially and in the box.

One man who might be up to the challenge of the physical duo of Jerome and Adebayo, is Sepp van den Berg. The Liverpool loanee has impressed at Deepdale, so much so he's in his second consecutive spell. Ever improving, Wednesday will be a valuable test for a defender that already possesses a certain elegance and composure but who can mix it too at the best of times.

At the other end of the pitch Preston's edge could come from yet more youthful exuberance and yes, another loanee. In from Aston Villa, Cameron Archer has turned heads with his performances so far. He's netted five goals in 11 appearances and adds further dynamism to an already dangerous front line pulled on by Dane Emil Riis. The 20-year-old could cause trouble for Nathan Jones' men.

Where to watch

The game is available to watch in the UK via Sky Sports' Red Button feature and on the Sky GO app. Highlights will be available on iFollow and respective YouTube channels.