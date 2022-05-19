Port Vale vs Swindon Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted line-ups, kick-off time and ones to watch

Swindon Town carry a slender lead into the second leg of their EFL League Two play-off semi-final against Port Vale at Vale Park.

The Robins won the first leg 2-1 at the County Ground thanks to a brace by Harry McKirdy. James Wilson pulled one back for the Valiants to set up an exciting finish to this tie.

Whoever emerges as the victor will face Mansfield Town in the play-off final after the Stags defeated Northampton Town in the other semi-final.

The final is set for May 28 at Wembley Stadium.

Team news

Port Vale

Jamie Proctor appears in line to return in attack in place of Leeds loanee Ryan Edmondson, while Jake Taylor could also feature.

Chris Hussey could make his return at left-back or left wing-back if he is determined fit to play after an injury kept him out of the first leg.

Swindon Town

The more defensive-minded Akinwale Odimayo is an option at right-back with Mandela Egbo potentially dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Predicted line-ups

Port Vale: Stone; Smith, Martin, Hall; Worrall, Pett, Garrity, Gibbons; Charsley; Proctor, Wilson

Swindon Town: Ward; Odimayo, Baudry, Conroy, Iandolo; Payne, Reed, Williams; McKirdy, Davison, Barry

Ones to watch

Jamie Proctor (Port Vale)

The Valiants' joint top scorer looks set for a return to the lineup, adding another dimension to the attack, and helping to take the entire focus off of the club's other 12-goal man Ben Garrity.

Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town)

His brace in the first leg took his total for the season to 23 goals and in this form, he looks no sign of slowing down as the Robins seek a trip to Wembley.

Previous meetings

Swindon were able to get out to a lead in the tie, grabbing a 2-1 victory at home in the first leg.

Harry McKirdy opened the scoring for the Robins on 26 minutes when he headed home past Aidan Stone from a corner.

He doubled the advantage in the 68th minute with a right-footed volley for his 23rd goal of the season.

James Wilson kept the Valiants in the tie with a close-range finish seven minutes from time.

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7:30pm. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm.