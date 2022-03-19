Bradford City 1-2 Port Vale: An entertaining fixture ends in defeat for hosts

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Charles Vernam of Bradford City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bradford City and Port Vale at Utilita Energy Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Goals from James Wilson and Ben Garrity inspired Port Vale to three consecutive victories and put them eighth in the table with a potential play-off push on the cards.

Story of the match

The first opportunity of the game fell for the visitors, James Wilson drove from the right-flank which encouraged him to shoot. The resulting effort was sent into the side-netting.

Vale defender Brad Walker took a long-range strike which looked destined for the top-left corner but Alex Bass tipped the attempt behind for a corner.

David Worrall was sent one-on-one after a controversial decision from the referee, the defenders attempt to slot the ball in the bottom-left corner was unsuccessful and the scores remained level.

Mark Hughes’ side came the closest in the closing stages of the first half after Callum Cooke slipped Andy Cook into a dangerous position, his effort was deflected and bounced onto the bar.

Second half

The deadlock was broken early into the second half, in favour of Port Vale. Dion Pereria’s misplaced clearance allowed the visitors to supply Ben Garrity at the back-post who tapped home from five yards.

Yann Songo’o denied the visitors of a potential second after an impressive sliding tackle dispossessed Wilson inside the penalty area, Bradford City were awarded a drop-ball after the defender received treatment.

The former Manchester United striker didn’t wait long before getting back at Bradford, a controversial decision of not calling a foul in the build-up on Songo’o allowed the visitors to break and eventually double their advantage. Wilson struck the ball from a tight angle which snuck underneath Bass.

Hughes decided to bring Jamie Walker and Charles Vernam on in hope to claim a goal back, and all went to plan. The exciting duo linked up to give Bradford one-foot back in the game, Jamie set-up Vernam to strike which beat Aiden Stone at his near post.

Moments later the hosts came agonisingly close to equalising, Walker latched onto Cook’s flick-on and aimed to recreate earlier fortunes. The Hearts loanee’s powerful hit rippled against the side-netting.