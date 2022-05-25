Broja bids farewell having 'loved every minute'

Armando Broja has posted a farewell message to Southampton supporters and team mates after his season-long loan from Chelsea comes to an end.

In his debut season in senior football, the 20-year old Albanian scored nine goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Six of those goals came in the Premier League, although the forward has scored just once since Ralph Hasenhuttl told the media he wanted to keep Broja at St. Mary’s in January.

The promising youngster was left out of the squad for the final day of the season as Saints fell to a heavy defeat at Leicester City.

'Something special'

And after the curtain fell on the 2021/22 campaign, Broja posted a farewell to his Instagram page.

“I just want to start off by saying what a great season for me and my family personally,” he wrote.

“A season full of ups and downs but no matter what I had family and amazing people to help me get through it.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to Southampton and the amazing fans for allowing me and having the belief in me to showcase what I can do.

He continued: “I appreciate all the support and love you showed me and the team.

“Finally I want to say thank you so much to the players, you guys taught me so much this year.

“I loved every minute with you lads it was honestly something special to me.

“You have not only become brothers to me but also family. I will miss you guys!”

Broja has been linked to a number of clubs across the Premier League and Europe during the end of season run-in.

And Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently confirmed that both Broja and Crystal Palace starlet Conor Gallagher will return to Stamford Bridge and be part of their pre-season before facing assessment for the season ahead.

'It would be great if he was our player'

When asked about his side’s chances of securing Broja permanently in the summer, Hasenhuttl said: “Yes, sure. He likes it here, he loves it here. It would be great if he was our player.

“He wants to be with us, I think. You can feel this at every moment. The fans love him also, this is good.”

Where next?

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have registered interest in the forward in the past, with West Ham United also on the search for a striker this summer.

The Hammers made enquiries in the January transfer window of the Chelsea loanee’s availability, but couldn’t make a deal happen.

Broja tormented the West Ham defenders in both Premier League games this season, and scored a stunning solo goal as Saints knocked the Hammers out of the FA Cup in March.

But no deal can be done for any Chelsea player, including Broja, until their ownership issues have been resolved.

Prior to his spell on the south coast, Broja spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, where he scored ten goals in 30 league games. The forward made his debut for Chelsea in March 2020 in a 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.