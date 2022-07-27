Bayern Munich youngster Chris Richards signs for Crystal Palace

After fortifying his options in midfield and attack, Patrick Vieira has added a centre-back to his squad after the Frenchman landed the signature of highly-rated Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards on Wednesday night.

The USA International joins on a five-year deal and looks set to make a swift impact on Crystal Palace's squad after impressing on loan to 1899 Hoffenheim last season.

He joined Bayern Munich in 2018, where his career made a steep rise to prominence as a budding talent. He made his senior debut in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, his professional debut with Bayern Munich II in 2019, and his full Bayern debut in June 2020. A few months later, he featured as a substitute in the German side’s DFL-Supercup win over Borussia Dortmund.

Richards also began his international career early, competing with the US Under-20s to win the CONCACAF U20 Championship aged 18. His performances at this level earned him a senior debut in November 2020, coming on as a substitute against Panama. Richards has since amassed seven further caps.

After putting pen to paper in south London, Richards beamed with unmitigated optimism: “I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up, of course, watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so it’ll be cool to spend some time on the field with them [the Palace players] and be a part of this historic club. I’m really excited about it.

“The kind of project I’ve seen [attracted me]. It’s a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Chris is a hugely talented young player, and he brings a lot of experience at a high level for his age, as well being an established International for the USA national side.

"I had the great pleasure of spending some time with him and his family yesterday, and I know he will be a great fit for the club - I’m sure he will become a firm fans’ favourite. Competition can only drive him and our squad on.”

What Richards can bring to Palace

Unlike in the years that led up to the arrival of Vieira, Palace's refurbished system relies on confidence and composure to reap the rewards on the pitch.

While The Eagles once became a team that boasted hard-knock defenders that weren't afraid to throw themselves into poleaxing, ankle-crunching challenges, the acquisitions of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen are paradigms for the complete opposite.

Playing out from the back is essential in Vieira's philosophy, and when out of possession, his defenders must fend off the temptation to be wreckless.

The signing of Chris Richards emphasises just that.

At 22 years old, showing heartening ability at one of Europe's finest football clubs, Richards could have faltered to live up to expectation - but he didn't.

Instead, the defender has shown maturity in his footballing ability, lifting himself into the top 10 percentile of defenders for “Non-penalty xG”, assists, and “Non-penalty goals and assists”.

The bountiful, right-footed defender is capable of playing at right centre-back and right-back, tearing oppositions apart with line-breaking passes and forward runs himself.

One of Crystal Palace's biggest weaknesses from last season can also be alleviated through the signing of Richards - with his hard work landing him in the top one percentile of players in his position for blocks and aerial duels won (2.62 and 4.75), aiding The Eagles in their poor setup during set-pieces.

Although Chris Richards is not yet the finished article, he cites the need to “play through mistakes” and improve on his “speed of play” – he also knows his own quality:

“I bring a certain level of calmness and level-headedness,” said the 6’2” defender. “I analyse stuff before it happens. I can anticipate really well on the field, whether it’s blocking out a passing lane or spotting a ball before it happens. I’m really good at that.

“One thing I do really well, I think, is my athleticism. I’m pretty fast, and I’m tall. I can jump high and go side to side. I have pretty good headers; I can chase down an attacker if I have to. I cover a lot of ground pretty quickly.”

All these attributes tied together would suggest that Richards will fit in well with Crystal Palace's expansive style of football, and his ability to stay determined and show positivity in his playing style is bound to complement the rest of the youthful team around him.

Whether he takes time to adjust or not, Richards is expected to form a healthy partnership with Guehi and Andersen - while rumours suggest that Vieira may resort to a five-at-the-back system for the 2022/23 Premier League season.