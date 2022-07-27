Crystal Palace Pre-Season Review: Four takeaways from a successful pre-season

The new Premier League season is just around the corner. So while referees have been wetting their whistles and groundsmen painting fresh lines on pitches, Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira will be reflecting on what can only be considered a positive pre-season.

While the purpose of pre-season is mostly for fitness restoration in players and implementing new signings into the squad, it does offer the opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of what may be in store for their club in the coming season.

With the introduction of new first-team signings, such as Cheick Doucouré, Malcolm Ebiowei, and Sam Johnstone, Palace are certainly continuing their successful transfer policy of buying young talented prospects who fit into Vieira’s desired system.

So here are four takeaways from Palace’s preseason, the Good, Bad, and the Ugly (but mostly good):

Zaha is ready to continue his record-breaking goal-scoring form:

Zaha is currently Palace’s top goal scorer this preseason, with four goals on his tally (published before Palace’s final preseason match against Montpellier on 30th July). After having a self-record-breaking goal-scoring season last year with 14 goals in the Premier League, Zaha looks to continue his role as Palace’s primary goal threat.

It’s not just the numbers he’s producing but the manner of his goals, as well. Zaha’s opener against Gillingham was a typical Zaha display, with his dazzling footwork to beat his man before placing an accurate and powerful shot passed the Gills’ ‘keeper Jake Turner.

Also, Zaha’s superb outside-the-box effort against QPR rocketed into the top right corner, which from first-hand experience, sent the away support into a frenzy, despite the match being a friendly.

Reports from Media Foot suggest that Chelsea are interested in signing Zaha, while Tuttomercatoweb reported that Roma have an interest in signing Zaha this summer, which shows that the Palace talisman is highly-rated among elite European football clubs.

Despite this, nothing concrete has emerged as of yet and Zaha, much to the delight of Palace fans, looks set to stay at Selhurst Park for another season in the hopes that he can continue his goal-scoring prowess into the coming season.

Malcolm Ebiowei is the real deal:

Relatively unheard of when he signed for Palace at the start of July, Malcolm Ebiowei has shown what he is about in his limited minutes this preseason.

Making his debut against Liverpool in Palace’s Tour of Singapore and Australia, Ebiowei managed to display many of the attributes that Palace fans are excited about. A nutmeg, consistent ball-carrying, and ability to maintain possession at his feet and pass the ball off – skills beyond his years.

Against Manchester United, the former Derby County man’s skill and composure were too much for United’s Fred, who got a perfect view of Ebiowei’s resulting shot from the floor.

Naturally, comparisons between Ebiowei and Zaha emerged, and rightly so. Both have tricky feet, composure on the ball, and a habit of producing powerful low-driven strikes at opposition goalkeepers.

The level of opposition Ebiowei is playing against is also significant because, despite Palace losing both their games to Liverpool and United, Ebiowei showed that he can play and express his style against elite-level opposition – a player ready to tackle the Premier League.

Palace fans who made the near 500-mile journey from Selhurst Park to Perth (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Leaky defensive problems?:

Conceding 14 goals in 7 games is typically relegation form. However, it is very unlike Palace to have scored 17 goals in those same 7 games, so while Palace have been getting results this preseason, the defence will be a concern for Vieira coming into next season.

Admittedly, Palace’s squad has been separated, with many first-team players, including Joachim Andersen, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Vincente Guaita are not with the bulk of first-team players who stayed in England for their preseason.

The first choice XI have not played together at the same time this preseason, so this will give Vieira and Palace some peace of mind - but repeated problems from set-pieces and commonly being unable to clear the ball from the box.

Palace’s first conceded goal at Gillingham saw defenders unable to clear a pin-balling ball before Olly Lee backheels Gillingham’s opener as if he was playing FIFA Street. Or against Liverpool, when Jordan Henderson’s opener was a result of an excellent finish, but poor man-marking as the Liverpool captain was given far too much space and time to ping a ball passed Guaita.

This is not a definitive issue as of yet. Last season, Palace had both Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell called up to the senior England squad, and Guehi and Andersen were both first and second for Progressive Passing Yards of all Premier League defenders outside the ‘Top 6’ – Mitchell himself places fifth in this list also.

The defence is very good, but the lack of time together for Palace’s first-choice defenders this preseason may hinder Palace at the start of the season.

The strength of youth stars:

In the 74th minute of Palace’s match against Liverpool, Vieira replaced all the remaining first-team outfield players on the pitch with academy products.

All but Guaita were getting their first-ever experience against Premier League opposition, and all players held their own and played very well, gaining valuable experience in the process.

The redevelopment of the Academy was completed in October 2021, with world-class training facilities and Category-1 Academy status. Palace fans have since been excited to reap the rewards of such an academy, especially considering the wealth of footballing talent in South London – now we are seeing these rewards.

Academy standouts include Jake O’Brien, who scored against Millwall, and Killian Philips, who impressed against Liverpool from midfield. As well as Tayo Adaramola - one of the Academy’s most highly rated prospects, who has recently joined Championship side Coventry City on loan.

The future of Palace looks very bright when considering the quality and quantity of Palace’s youth stars, who will no doubt be looking for more first-team minutes under Vieira, who has every intention of incorporating youth throughout the season.

There are still more things for Palace fans to be excited about for the coming season - the return of Eberechi Eze after a season stunted by injury, the introduction of new goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and the prospect of more youthful signings before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Something could be happening this season at Selhurst Park.