5 things we learned from Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: (L-R) Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Seville at Emirates Stadium on July 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal ran the show as they breezed past Sevilla 6-0 in their final pre season fixture.

As it is the Gunners' last test before the Premier League opener on Friday against Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta will want his team to be as close to ready as possible.

What did we learn as the new season approaches?

Starting eleven is ready

Arsenal played an identical starting lineup against Sevilla as in their 4-0

smashing of rivals Chelsea six days earlier.

Arteta has found his prefered starting eleven which includes new additions Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba.

🏆 Emirates Cup team news...



💪 Saliba & Zinchenko start

🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard in midfield

🔥 Gabriel Jesus leads the line



Let's do this! 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

Additionally, there were no substitutions until the 78th minute against Sevilla. The team is set.

Ben White at right-back

Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury means Ben White, as he did against Chelsea and Sevilla, will most likely be Arsenal's right-back for the start of the season.

Cedric is another option but the Englishman is more reliable as the Gunners build their plays with short passes from the back – a staple in Arteta's tactics.

White also offers an additional aerial presence, which could come in handy against a team like Crystal Palace.

Vieira could be a slow process

It only took a few days at his new club before Fabio Vieira was struck by injury.

It is terrible timing for the Portuguese technician as he missed out on any playing time for Arsenal this pre season.

Additionally, the sizeable gap in standards between the Portuguese first division and the Premier League and his smaller physique could mean he is eased into the starting lineup.

Jesus to hit the ground running

Arsenal's new £45m striker proved his quality at Man City and surely has no doubters at his new club after a hat-trick performance against Sevilla.

The Brazilian has played five games for the Gunners this pre season and scored seven goals. He has done so in 269 minutes of play, which means he has netted a goal every 38 minutes.

Jesus seems to make his teammates better too. Martin Ødegaard and the others now have a more mobile striker they can supply through balls and crosses to, which Arteta was keen to comment on after their win over Sevilla.

"I think Ødegaard makes Gabby better and he needs a threat in front of him because he's a player that can find the last pass at any moment. When he's in close or open spaces, we need someone to make him look better and I think the connection is already there and with the wingers too," the manager said.

It might only be pre season but his quality is top shelf and he is a great fit for how Arsenal want to press from the front as well. Watch this space.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during Pre-Season Friendly, The Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Sevilla at Emirates Stadium on July 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Arsenal still not complete

Arteta has found his starting eleven but with Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe injured, the bench looked a little thin against Sevilla.

Especially considering Alex Runarsson, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Pablo Mari could all leave the club this summer in one way or another.

Another left-footed centre-back, a new central midfielder and possibly a backup winger are positions to look into.