Arenal Season Preview 2022/23

Arsenal are due to finish off their pre-season preparations with their final match against Sevilla in front of their home crowd at the Emirates Stadium on July 30.



The Gunners will be looking to reclaim a Champions League spot after narrowly missing out on fourth place to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

They have invested in midfielder Fabio Vieira and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to strengthen their ranks in a bid to secure a UEFA Champions League spot of their own this season. Arsenal technical director Edu hinted that there is still "a lot to do" in terms of transfer dealings during a recent interview with Sky Sports.



However, how does the current Arsenal side shape up against the rest of the Premier League? Let's take an in-depth review of the squad, as well as line-ups and tactics that are likely to be used by Arteta during the course of the 2022/23 season:

Ramsdale will be key in shoring up Arsenal's defence



Aaron Ramsdale quickly established himself as Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper with a number of quality performances throughout last season. It's no surprise that Bernd Leno looks set to seal an £8m move to Fulham, according to Sky Sports, as he looks for regular first-team football to kick-start his career after being displaced by the 24-year-old English shot-stopper.



Embed from Getty Images

As per the Premier League's official website, Ramsdale accumulated 12 clean sheets in 34 appearances whilst enjoying 21 victories during the 2021/22 season. Despite conceding 39 goals, Ramsdale did not commit any direct errors which led to the concession of a goal. A dominant keeper who keeps his defence alert and in position, Ramsdale will be key in Arsenal's push for a top four finish this season.

Consistency will be key in the Gunners backline

In front of Ramsdale, Ben White had an impressive debut season following his £50m pound move from Brighton & Hove Albion, and formed a partnership with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães, who arrived for £27m from Lille in September 2020.

White's ball-playing ability combined with his defensive awareness make him a perfect addition to the style of football his manager is trying to reignite at the club. As per the Premier League's stats page, White completed 90 long balls, averaged a 52% tackle success rate and recovered possession 158 times.

As a settled side starts to get more game time together, these stats will gradually increase given the quality and potential he possesses.



On the other hand, Gabriel averaged a slightly higher tackle success rate (60%) and completed more long balls (88) and made more recoveries (178) - which goes to show there is room for improvement for both centre backs, assuming one of the two are not displaced by highly-rated William Saliba.



Heading over to right back, Takehiro Tomiyasu established himself as a fan favourite as a result of his consistent performances and ability to play as a right full-back or as a centre back. When deployed as a centre back, he tends to take an aggressive approach to his game, often stepping up to break up play rather than let the opposition gather momentum.

The aggression and physicality is consistent when used as a full back, as he completed 109 recoveries and won 104 duels with a tackle success rate of 49%. Another full season in England's top-flight could allow him to refine his aggression to use it in a more effective manner.



On the opposite side of the Gunners defence, the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City will add much needed reliability to a position that has been an issue due to the injury prone nature of Kieran Tierney.

Zinchenko is able to play as a left back as well as a central midfielder - proven whilst he is on International duty with Ukraine. Averaging a 70% tackle success rate as well as recovering possession 65 times last season rank him in and amongst the rest of Arsenal's defence in terms of consistency.

Embed from Getty Images

However, his experience in winning the Premier League four times, the FA Cup and Community Shield once as well as the Carabao Cup on four occasions will no doubt bring a winners mentality into the dressing room, which could prove invaluable for such a young, impressionable squad.

Central midfield is still a weakness that needs to be addressed

Thomas Partey endured a difficult start to his time in the Premier League, as injuries disrupted the Ghanian's ability to adapt to the pace of the English game. However, he will no doubt be one of the first-names on Mikel Arteta's team-sheet regardless of the current lack of alternatives.

Embed from Getty Images

He managed two goals last season, but his effectiveness is undoubtedly shown in the defensive side of his game - with 153 recoveries and 148 duals won he brings a physical element to the middle of the park without the uncontrollable aggression the likes of Granit Xhaka show all too often.

The question remains if Arteta will deploy Fabio Oliviera to compliment Partey and add a much-needed element of composure to his midfield for the start of the new season.

The Gunners' attack will be firing on all cylinders this season

Arsenal's attacking players will undoubtedly have fans on the edge of their seats yet again this season, as the addition of Gabriel Jesus looks set to be an exciting addition to a youthful attack that thrives off making use of flair and pace.

Jesus bagged eight goals and eight assists in 28 appearances last season, as his ability to drift out-wide and interchange with wingers make him a threat as both a striker and a winger.

This could prove to be a useful trait to have as it would allow the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to take up a more central role and switch up attacking strategies mid-game.



However, one of the most influential figures in Arsenal's creativity and attacking threat this season will no doubt come form their Norwegian midfield magician - Martin Ødegaard. After signing from Real Madrid for what seems like a bargain at €35 million following an impressive loan spell the previous season, the Norway captain has seemingly filled the void left by Mesut Ozil by adding his own unique style to the #10 role.

Embed from Getty Images

He possesses outstanding technique and ability when in possession, with the kind of vision that could open up any defence on his day. This is a result of his ability to always think one-step ahead of his opponent with most of his involvements being forward-thinking to create goal-scoring opportunities for his team-mates.

This is evident as a result of his 86% average pass accuracy per game whilst providing six assists and scoring eight goals during the 21/22 Premier League campaign.



Ødegaard will do doubt be relishing linking up with Gabriel Jesus this season as the two have already showed promising signs of forming a deadly partnership during pre-season.



There is definitely cause for justifiable excitement for Arsenal fans heading into the new season as the race for Champions League football begins with their first league game of the season away to Crystal Palace on August 5.