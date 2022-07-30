Hull City 2-1 Bristol City: Seri wins it for Tigers at the death

Hull City have opened their 2022/23 EFL Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

Andres Weimann put the Robins in front on the half-hour mark before Ozan Tufan leveled for the Tigers in the 72nd minute, converting from the penalty spot.

The match appeared to be headed for a draw until midfielder Jean-Michael Seri struck in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure all three points to the Yorkshire outfit.

Story of the match

Hull manager Shota Arvoladze gave full debuts to Tobias Figuieredo, Ofan, Oscar Estupinan and Seri while fellow new boys Benjamin Tetteh and Vaughn Covil were on the bench.

Bristol City handed debuts to Kai Naismith and Matthew Sykes while Kane Wilson was named to the bench after missing the Robins' final pre-season match through injury.

The Robins carved out the first chance of the new season in the fifth minute as Sykes found some space along the byline, his cross finding James, who saw his shot pushed away by Matt Ingram.

Estupinan almost enjoyed as dream start as he was almost set up by Allahyar Sayydamanesh, but the cross trickled through to Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Bentley was then on hand to deny Estupinan as he and Jacob Greaves had penalty appeals waved away.

On the half-hour mark, the Robins went in front. Naismith delivered a perfect free-kick to Zak Vymer, whose headed ball across found Weimann to smash home.

Hull continued to threaten, Bentley saving from Estupinan one-on-one, Greaves' cut-back cleared over the bar by Naismith and Tufan's shot from the resulting corner cleared.

In the second half, the hosts continued their onslaught, Alfie Jones and Seri combining before the latter created space for Tufan to shoot. The Turk's effort thundered off of the left post and out.

After a couple of half-chances from the visitors, the Tigers leveled from the penalty spot. Naismith fouled Tetteh as he was about to shoot and Tufan stepped up to beat Bentley.

Both sides were in search of a winner, Jay Dasilva going narrowly wide while Figueiredo blocked Tommy Conway's effort. Ingram then denied Weimann to set up a grandstand finish.

In the third minute of stoppage time, the ball fell to Seri on the edge of the penalty box and his powerful effort deflected off of Timm Klose, finding the far corner of the net.

From a quick counter, Hull nearly added a third on the final kick of the contest as Greg Docherty saw his effort hit the side netting.

Man of the match: Jean-Michael Seri

Was eager to get the ball and combine with Estupinan. Had a lot of touches and his stoppage-time winner capped off a brilliant debut with Hull.