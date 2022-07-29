Hull City vs Bristol City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Hull City will welcome The Robins on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium as both sides look to start off their campaign with a win.

Despite a flurry of positive spells for the home side towards the end of last season, they only managed to finish in 19th place so hopefully a big turn around is on the horizon for Shota Arveladze’s men.

For the visitors, they placed just four points higher than their opponents in 17th. Their issue was a shocking defensive record, placing them third bottom based on goals conceded so a solid performance on Saturday is needed to start the campaign.

The last time the two met, Bristol City were victorious in a 5-0 thrashing at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Team news

Hull City

For Hull, the two most notable departures over the summer were Keane Lewis-Potter and George Honeyman. Although these are both big losses, the introduction of Jean Michael Seri on a free from Fulham, Tobias Figueiredo and Oscar Estupinan represents an intriguing signing in attack tallying a total of 15 goals for Vitoria de Guimaraes last season in Portugal's Primeira Division.

Also from the homeland of club owner Acun IIicali, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dougan Sinik, Ozan Tufan and Benjamin Tetteh have joined, expanding the squad depth.

The Tigers’ pre season has been full of mixed results, with wins over Malaga and Cambridge United but then taking losses to the likes of Leicester City and Peterborough United.

Aside from young forward Billy Chadwick, who continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury, Arveladze appears to have a clean bill of health to choose from ahead of his first full season in charge.

Bristol City

Bristol City's issue has been their ability to defend, however their new signings Kal Naismith on a free from Luton Town and Mark Sykes who signed from Oxford United are hopefully the solution.

Meanwhile, they still look to be without 31-year-old Nathan Baker after he suffered two serious head injuries last season.

The Robins’ pre season has been very positive, going unbeaten in five games. Their most recent being a 1-0 win against Premier League side Bournemouth.

Likely lineups

Hull City (3-5-2)

Ingram; Figueirido, McLoughlin, Greaves; Coyle, Seri, Slater, Fleming; Tufan; Sayyadmanesh, Estupinan

Bristol City (3-5-2)

Bentley; Vyner, Atkinson, Naismith; Scott, James, Williams, Sykes, Dasilva; Weimann, Martin

Key players

Jean Michael Seri

The 31-year-old former Fulham midfielder is a great signing for Hull, as they look to replace the quality of some of their best players who have made way this summer.

Having previously been linked to Barcelona, the Ivory Coast international carries lots of promise for the second tier side this season, as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Andreas Weimann

Whilst Bristol City have plenty of goals in them, this man is the main goal threat, registering 22 goals and 10 assists last season.

Playing alongside Chris Martin, this deadly duo is sure to keep scoring, and with a defensive minded transfer window, The Robins look set to have a very well rounded squad.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Hull City's home ground, the MKM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, England.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday, July 30.

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but is available for purchase on iFollow for fans overseas.