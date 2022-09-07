Morecambe vs Derby: League One Preview, Gameweek 8, 2022

Morecambe are looking for their first win of the season as they welcome Derby to the Mazuma Stadium, having drawn three and lost four from their opening seven games.

The Rams travel to Morecambe aiming to bounce-back from their 3-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle last Saturday by securing their first away win of the season in League One.

Team News

Morecambe

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley is doubtful for the match having been substituted in the 86th minute against Bristol Rovers after suffering an injury late on. Cole Stockton, Max Melbourne, Ashley Hunter and Courtney Duffus are all still unavailable for the Shrimps.

Derby County

The Rams' captain Curtis Davies is back in contention as the centre-half has recovered from a quad muscle injury which kept him out for the past month. James Chester could feature on the bench for the first time this season having trained with the team after recovering from an Achilles injury. Korey Smith will miss out for the second match running as Liam Rosenior confirmed he is recovering but still not ready to feature.

Predicted lineups

Morecambe (4-5-1)

Smith, Gibson, Bedeau, Rawson, Love, Watts, Weir, Taylor, Fané, Shaw, Phillips

Derby County (4-2-3-1)

Wildsmith, Roberts, Cashin, Davies, Knight, Hourihane, Bird, Barkhuizen, McGoldrick, Mendez-Laing, Collins

Key players

Jensen Weir

The Brighton loanee scored the Shrimps’ opening goal of the game against Bristol Rovers with a beautiful curling effort into the top corner to take his tally to two for the season. The midfielder will be aiming to produce the same quality against the Rams and secure Morecambe’s first win of the season with a similar performance that earned him a 7.63 rating on WhoScored.

James Collins

Having not scored in his first six league games, James Collins opened his account with a composed dink over Michael Cooper in the Rams’ 3-2 defeat against Plymouth. The forward will be looking to build on his first goal for the club when his side face the Shrimps on Saturday. Collins was also Derby’s highest rated player in the defeat which earned him a place in the League One team of the week.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The match will only be available to watch by those who attend due to broadcasting rights in the UK. However, highlights will be available on ITV’s EFL highlights show later that evening.

