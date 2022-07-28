Derby County Season Preview 2022/23

For the first time in almost three years, Derby County supporters can look forward to supporting their club without the threat of points deductions, administration, and bankruptcy hanging over them.

Despite relegation to League One, the mood in Derby is positive. Liam Rosenior has been handed the reigns and has brought in 11 new players to help rebuild a depleted Derby County squad.

Recruitment

New owner David Clowes, who spent over £60million of his own money to purchase the club, has given Rosenior and his team complete control over recruitment.

This has allowed the new Derby manager to bring in players that compliment his style of football, with all new signings also arriving on a free transfer.

Much has been made of Derby's recruitment - especially because the club can only offer a wage packet of up to £12,000, including bonuses.

Derby's 11 signings so far are:

To improve morale in the fanbase even further, Derby have also renewed the contracts of Curtis Davies, Liam Thompson, Eiran Cashin and Craig Forsyth.

With recruitment and retainment this impressive, where will this Derby County team finish next season?

Where will Derby finish?

My Prediction: Play-Offs

Supporters' prediction: Play-Offs

Derby County Season Predictions (Thread) 🐏



Ahead of the 22/23 season kicking off on Saturday, let's try and predict the answers to some of the biggest questions!



RTs appreciated 🙌🏼



To start us off: Where will Derby finish in the league this season? #DCFC — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) July 28, 2022

It's important not to underestimate the task at hand for this Derby County team. League One will be tough, it will be rough, and it won't be a walk in the park.

However, Derby County supporters can take solace in the fact that their squad likely has more quality than any other League One side.

Whilst teams will make it tough for them, The Rams have more than enough quality to defeat any side in the division, especially at home.

However, away form is a concern.

Derby have struggled away from home for several years now, and their expansive style of play won't suit some of the smaller pitches and stadiums that the club are set to become acquainted with.

Liam Rosenior has a task on his hands, preparing his team for these sorts of games, and supporters will hope that Derby have a suitable plan B.

Who will be Derby's top scorer?

My Prediction: James Collins

Supporters' prediction: James Collins

Who will finish the season as Derby County's Top Scorer? 🐏



If you have a different answer to those provided, please reply to this tweet! #DCFC — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) July 28, 2022

The general consensus among the fanbase is that James Collins will be Derby's main man going forward this season.

The veteran attacker scored 25 goals in his last full season in League One and has a plethora of creative options around him to create goalscoring opportunities.

However, Collins will face rich competition from Tom Barkhuizen, who has looked razor sharp during pre-season, scoring against both Bradford City and Leicester City.

Collins' lack of goals and even shots, throughout pre-season, will be a concern to Rosenior. However, there is confidence that he can be that clinical finisher that Derby have been crying out for.

Who will be Derby's top assist maker?

My Prediction: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Supporters' prediction: Conor Hourihane

Who will record the highest number of Assists in a Derby County shirt next season? 🐏



If you have a different answer to those provided, please reply to this tweet! #DCFC — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) July 28, 2022

Derby's attacking players will all face fierce competition this season when it comes to setting up goals.

Barkhuizen, McGoldrick, Bird, and Mendez-Laing all have respectable claims for the assist crown this season, but Hourihane seems the firm fan favourite.

His ability from dead balls, plus his free-roaming attacking midfield role in Derby's 4-2-3-1 system, provide a plethora of opportunities for Hourihane to create for those in front of him.

Mendez-Laing cannot be discounted, however - with his pace and delivery, he could create a high volume of chances for Collins and Barkhuizen to take advantage of.

Who will be Derby's player of the season?

My Prediction: Max Bird

Supporters' prediction: Max Bird

Clean sweep for Birdy — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) July 28, 2022

Max Bird has certainly come a long way since his breakthrough season under Philip Cocu.

By far Derby's best player in pre-season, Bird has gone from strength to strength over the past year, picking up the Sammy Crooks Young Player of the Year award last season.

This year, he's being backed to go all the way, despite Derby's superb summer recruitment.

Such hope and expectation are testaments to how superb Bird has been in recent times, and Derby's new vice-captain has a chance to make himself a real hero this season.

Who will be Derby's young player of the season?

My Prediction: Eiran Cashin

Supporters' prediction: Eiran Cashin

Bird for main & Cashin for young player — Mike Lawson (@mike4derby) July 28, 2022

The impact Eiran Cashin made at the end of last season cannot be understated.

A centre-back with incredible composure for his age, an eye for a pass, and the drive and determination of an elite professional, Cashin is tipped for big things.

He might not be the tallest, but he more than makes up for it with his athleticism, and he impressed fans and pundits alike with some impressive performances in the EFL Championship.

With a full pre-season under his belt, he's expected to shine in League One, alongside veteran defender Curtis Davies.

Derby fans will be hoping he's the next star out of the seemingly never-ending production line at Moor Farm.

Will Liam Rosenior still be Derby County manager at the end of the season?

My Prediction: Yes

Supporters' prediction: Yes

Will Liam Rosenior still be manager of Derby County at the end of the 22/23 season? #DCFC — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) July 28, 2022

Liam Rosenior has been heavily backed by both David Clowes and the Derby supporters.

Assistant manager last season, it's widely recognised that Rosenior was the brains behind Derby's success, and it seems that fate has allowed him to get the job he was so desperate to land.

Listening to Rosenior, it really sounds like he is here for the long haul. He loves the club and the fans and is working extraordinarily hard to be a success.

Unlike his predecessor, it seems unlikely that David Clowes will be 'trigger happy' with his managers. All decisions made so far have been for the long-term future of the club - this would contradict that.

With the players at his disposal, alongside his elite football mind and 32,000 supporters backing him, Rosenior has a brilliant chance to succeed with Derby County this season.

If he secures promotion, Rosenior could become a part of Derby County folklore.

We should be expecting an exciting season.

