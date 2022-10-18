Coventry vs Sheffield United: Championship Preview, Gameweek 15, 2022

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United will be hoping to maintain their position in the automatic promotion spots when they travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face early-season strugglers Coventry.

The Blades come into the game off the back of a frantic 3-3 draw with Blackpool at Bramall Lane, in which Oli Norwood scored an added-time volley to snatch a point for Paul Heckingbottom's side, amidst the chaos of three red cards.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues, on the other hand, come into the game following a comparatively subdued 1-0 win away to Cardiff, thanks to Viktor Gyokeres' fourth goal of the season.

It was a much needed win, considering the Midlands outfit are still sat bottom of the table.

There had also been doubts cast over whether or not this game would indeed go ahead as planned, following rugby side and Coventry's landlords Wasps falling into administration.

However, City confirmed on Twitter that they had "received assurances" that the game could go ahead.

Team news

Coventry

Sky Blues manager Robins has received his biggest injury boost of the season so far, as Callum O'Hare finally played his first minutes for City's Under-23s this week.

On Tuesday, both O'Hare and club captain Liam Kelly played 45 and 68 minutes respectively, as both edge nearer to a first-team comeback.

Robins also confirmed to CoventryLive that Gustavo Hamer would once again be in selection contention, after serving his four-match ban following a red card against Birmingham last month.

He also confirmed that Tyler Walker would not be available for the clash with The Blades, after he suffered a ligament tear in the 1-0 loss to Burnley earlier this month.

Sheffield United

Despite an appeal, Wes Foderingham will remain suspended for the trip to Coventry, after his red card in the closing stages of the draw against Blackpool.

Despite an appeal, Wes Foderingham will remain suspended for the trip to Coventry, after his red card in the closing stages of the draw against Blackpool.

Elsewhere, it is unlikely that John Fleck will be fit to face off against his former club and nor will Daniel Jebbison.

Fleck has only recently returned to training for the Blades and Jebbison will be "a few weeks", according to Heckingbottom's interview with YorkshireLive.

Likely lineups

Coventry

Wilson (GK), Doyle, McFadzean, Panzo, Dabo, Sheaf, Eccles, Palmer, Bidwell, Godden, Gyokeres

Sheffield United

Davies (GK), Basham, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Doyle, Norwood, McAtee, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie

Ones to watch

Josh Eccles

Academy graduate Josh Eccles had his fair share of doubters amongst the Sky Blues fanbase for his poor early-season performances at right-back.

However, on Saturday, he was trusted to hold the midfield together with Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen and put in a very solid performance as City took all three points.

Doubts turned to praise on social media with Eccles earning the adulation of Sky Blues fans on Twitter for what was an impressive outing for the 22-year-old.

You would imagine both Eccles and his manager Robins will be hoping for a repeat performance in front of their home crowd on Wednesday against The Blades.

Oli Norwood

Former Coventry loanee Norwood has been sensational for The Blades so far this season.

As per WhoScored, the former Northern Ireland international is United's best-performing player this campaign, with an average match rating of 7.65 in 14 appearances.

In two of those outings he has got on the scoresheet, most recently hitting an injury-time equaliser to snatch a point against Blackpool, as well as opening the scoring in The Blades' comprehensive 3-0 home win against Blackburn back in August.

If United are to grab all three points in the Midlands on Wednesday night, Norwood will likely be at the centre of it.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is taking place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, West Midlands.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 19:45 BST, on Wednesday, October 19.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on iFollow in the UK and overseas, and will also be available to watch via Sky Sports Red Button.