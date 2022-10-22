Stoke 0-2 Coventry: Hamer and Allen lead the charge as Sky Blues make it three on the bounce

Goals from Jamie Allen and Gustavo Hamer sealed a third consecutive Championship win for Coventry as they beat Stoke 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Allen struck early in the second half, firing the Sky Blues into what felt like an undeserved lead.

Hamer sealed the points on the hour mark, though, when he drove into the Potters' penalty area, worked spaced between defenders and curled a sumptuous effort into the bottom-right corner.

The home side had dominated the first half but were left shell-shocked by Coventry's second-half performance, who also notched their sixth clean sheet in seven games.

Story of the Match

A cagey opening to the game was almost broken on 17 minutes as Stoke hit the woodwork.

Potters captain Lewis Baker whipped a vicious delivery on top of Ben Wilson's head in the Coventry goal and Phil Jagielka's met it.

But the crossbar was all that stood between Jagielka and Stoke taking the lead.

Baker was involved again moments later.

He carried the ball out to the right wing before cutting back inside and curling a left-footed shot towards the bottom-left corner but it swung wide of the post.

Coventry struggled to get going in the first half and Tarique Fosu went close to punishing them for it on 30 minutes.

Cutting in from the left-hand side, he curled a shot towards the top-right corner but it did not curl quite enough to nestle in the corner.

The Sky Blues fly out of the half-time traps

Mark Robins' men came out for the second half a different team.

While they struggled to get their foot on the ball in the first half, Hamer drove through the heart of the Stoke midfield and found Allen in space behind the Potters' defence.

Under pressure from Ben Wilmot, Allen managed to lift the ball past Joe Bursik and give Coventry a shock lead in Staffordshire.

On the hour, the Sky Blues' day got even better as Hamer doubled their lead.

A smart 1-2 with Kasey Palmer on the halfway line allowed Hamer to drive into the left-hand side of the penalty area, work the slightest angle between two defenders and curl the ball expertly into the corner to double his side's lead.

It was all Coventry and all Hamer in the second half at the Bet365, as the midfielder went close again.

The ball fell kindly for him on the right wing, just inside the penalty area, but his shot cannoned over the crossbar.

Stoke looked to maintain their possession but City continued to cause them problems on the counter-attack.

With Hamer's substitution came Callum O'Hare's first minutes of the season.

He picked up the ball from Viktor Gyokeres' smart hold up and jinked past Danny Fox but Bursik denied O'Hare a dream return, pulling off a smart stop to keep it at 2-0.

Player of the Match

It is impossible to look past Hamer's performance, here.

Having not started a match in the last five, following his red card against Birmingham last month, Hamer repaid his manager Robins' faith in him in this match.

While Coventry had struggled to make an impression on Stoke in the first half, they came out a side re-born in the second and Hamer was key to that.

His bravery to take the ball in midfield and drive with it led to both goals.

The first coming when he was able to thread a pass for Allen to finish and the second coming when his undoubted individual quality shone through.

The Brazilian, in his first start after suspension, drove with the ball again, working an angle in Stoke's penalty area and curling the ball in the bottom-right corner from an acute angle.

Stoke starting XI: Bursik (GK), Sterling (Clarke 46'), Fosu, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox, Laurent, Baker, Smallbone (Delap 73'), Campbell (Brown 57'), Gayle (Powell 57')

Stoke unused substitutes: Bonham (GK), Flint, Thompson

Coventry starting XI: Wilson (GK), Panzo, Rose, McFadzean, Dabo, Hamer (O'Hare 77'), Eccles, Allen, Bidwell, Palmer (Waghorn 66'), Gyokeres

Coventry unused substitutes: Moore (GK), Kane, Doyle, Tavares, Burroughs