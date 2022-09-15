Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 10, 2022

Ilias Chair of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Ben Wilmot of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on December 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It has been a respectable start to the season for Michael Beale's QPR, with four wins, two draws and three losses meaning they sit eighth in the league table with 14 points.

It was delight at The Den in midweek as they saw off London rivals Millwall 2-0 with goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen.

The R's have won two games and drawn and lost one apiece so far at Loftus Road this season.

Stoke City are once again displaying the inconsistencies of their previous seasons, with three wins, two draws and four losses in this campaign leaving them in 13th position with 11 points.

Alex Neil's side enjoyed an emphatic victory on the road on Tuesday at Hull City, prevailing 3-0 courtesy of two Lewis Baker strikes and a Ben Wilmot header.

Team news

QPR

Key centre-half Rob Dickie remains sidelined after rolling his ankle in training last week, with boss Beale confirming that he will return to the squad after the international break.

Jake Clarke-Salter returned to training on Friday following a hamstring injury, and Beale has a decision to make as to whether he plays a part against the Potters.

Stoke

Alex Neil and his coaches will assess Josh Tymon's fitness before the trip to West London after he returned to action in midweek following three weeks out with an ankle injury.

Tyrese Campbell is hoping to return this weekend after missing Tuesday’s win due to a groin injury picked up in training on Monday.

Goalkeeper Jack Bonham will remain sidelined with a knee injury that saw him pull out of the warm-up at Hull.

Sam Clucas is still out of action after suffering a hamstring problem against Reading two weeks ago.

Long-term absentee Harry Souttar has been training with his teammates this week, but Alex Neil will not rush him back into contention meaning he is more likely to return to match action after the international break.

Gavin Kilkenny (groin), Josh Laurent (ankle), Dujon Sterling (ankle) and Harry Clarke (shin) are all set to return in the coming weeks.

Likely lineups

QPR (4-3-3)

Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dunne, Paal; Johansen, Field, Iroegbunam; Chair, Roberts, Willock.

Stoke (3-5-2)

Bursik; Wilmot, Flint, Fox; Brown, Baker, Thompson, Powell, Tymon; Gayle, Delap.

Ones to watch

Belgian-born Chair spent his first years in professional football at Lierse in his home country, before joining QPR in 2017 after impressing on trial. He properly broke into the first team in 2019/20, playing 41 games and scoring four after spending the previous season at Stevenage in League Two.

Chair has established himself as one of the Hoops most important players in the last few seasons, netting nine goals and securing five assists in the last campaign. A Moroccan international since 2021- he has been in electric form so far this season, scoring three alongside his five assists in just nine games.

27-year-old Baker has quickly made himself one of Stoke's most important players since joining the Potters from Chelsea in January of this year. A combative midfielder, he scored eight goals in the second half of last season in North Staffordshire as he made an instant impact at his new permanent home.

Stoke are Baker's second permanent club, after eight loan spells between 2015-2021 saw him join the likes of Leeds United and Trabzonspor. His recent form saw him named club captain of the Potters this summer, and so far this season he has netted four goals and notched two assists from nine games.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at Loftus Road, in White City, West London.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 15:00 BST, on Saturday, September 17.

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but is available for purchase on iFollow for overseas viewers.