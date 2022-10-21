Stoke vs Coventry: Championship Preview, Gameweek 16, 2022

Coventry will be hoping to build on their new-found good form as they face an indifferent Stoke side at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues travel to Staffordshire having won their last two Championship games, and picking up 10 points from a possible 15 in their last five outings.

Though that good form needs to continue if they are to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, with the West Midlands side still sat 23rd.

Alex Neil's Potters come into the game having also picked up 10 points from a possible last 15, but the Scottish manager will be hoping his side can bounce back from a 1-0 loss at home Rotherham last time out.

Currently sat 16th, Stoke are only five points off the play-off places but also only five points above the relegation zone and it is games like this which will decide whereabouts the Potters end up come the end of the season.

Team news

Stoke

Neil could have Harry Souttar for first team selection against Coventry, after the Scottish-born Australian international played his first minutes of the season for Stoke's Under-21s on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Jacob Brown and Nick Powell could both be in starting contention for Saturday's game after both featured in the closing stages of the midweek loss to Rotherham.

Embed from Getty Images

Coventry

Robins has told CoventryLive that midfield duo Callum O'Hare and Liam Kelly are now both back in first-team contention, having not featured for the Sky Blues all season.

However, Robins has a fresh headache in terms of striker selection.

Mid-week match winner Martyn Waghorn and Matty Godden both went off injured in the win over Sheffield United and Tyler Walker remains unavailable, although Robins confirmed that the latter is "not too far away."

Predicted lineups

Stoke

Bursik (GK), Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox, Sterling, Laurent, Baker, Fosu, Powell, Delap, Campbell

Coventry

Wilson (GK), Panzo, McFadzean, Doyle, Dabo, Hamer, Eccles, Sheaf, Bidwell, Gyokeres, Waghorn

Ones to watch

Lewis Baker

Embed from Getty Images

Former Chelsea academy midfielder Lewis Baker has been a consistent bright spark in a season marred with inconsistency for the Potters.

With eight goal contributions (four goals and four assists), Baker has been without doubt the most influential player for Stoke so far this campaign.

As per WhoScored, Baker has an average rating of 7.13 in his 15 appearances this term and has earned 3 'Man of the Match' awards on the platform.

Jonathan Panzo

Embed from Getty Images

Nottingham Forest loanee Jonathan Panzo has been at the heart of a rejuvenated Sky Blues defence in the past month.

Before his re-introduction in a starting berth in the 0-0 draw away to Birmingham, the Sky Blues had leaked 13 goals in just six matches.

However, since Robins has brought him back into the first-team, City have only conceded once in 661 minutes - the only goal coming in the 1-0 loss at home to Burnley.

If Coventry are to pick up another positive result here, Panzo and the defensive solidity his introduction has brought will likely be at the centre of it.