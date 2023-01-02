Gareth Ainsworth reacts to "real marker" for Wycombe after win against Peterborough

Wycombe Wanderers made their intentions for the rest of the season clear on New Year's Day, as the Blues overcame fellow promotion hopefulls Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

After making eight changes against Plymouth Argyle in the week, many questioned Gareth Ainsworth's decision to rest players against the high flying Pilgrims.

However, Ainsworth proved all the doubters wrong, as the Chairboys went on to ease past Peterborough in some style with a full strength squad.

Lewis Wing put the visitors in front after 15 minutes. The midfielder fired a free-kick into the bottom corner past Boro goalkeeper Will Blackmore, to give the Chairboys the advantage on the road.

Peterborough struggled to find a way back into the game, and were punished in the second half. Former Posh defender Ryan Tafazolli headed in from a corner to double Wycombe's advantage.

The Wanderers sealed the three points with 15 minutes left to play. It was Lewis Wing once again, who fired into the top corner after a cutback from Garath McCleary, to give Wycombe the perfect start to 2023.

Gareth Ainsworth - "I'm really happy where we are"

Wycombe boss Ainsworth spoke to WanderersTV after the game, expressing his delight of the victory over Grant McCann's side:

"Everyone knows now that my plan was to change the whole team up for that middle game. It looked like we could've gone on a lot longer and Peterborough were tired at the end.

"My boys were up for it today. Changing up might not have worked, but I'm really happy where we are.

"That's a big one for us.

"They believed, they gave everything, and some cracking goals as well, and really pleased with the start of the year."

Ainsworth spoke about the ability to switch up the squad he puts out, after years of the Chairboys having a smaller squad:

"No disrespect to years gone by, we haven't had the squad we've got now. You have more confidence.

"We almost got away with it on Thursday (against Plymouth), but the boys believed today, we did it right.

"To get a 3-0 win was sensational, and they deserved it."

The Wanderers boss also emphasised that his side need to keep consistent despite a key moment in the Chairboys' season:

"It was a real marker for Wycombe Wanderers, but it's only one game, it doesn't make a season. We've got Sheffield Wednesday coming to town,so it's going to be huge, but days like today are nice."

One man that was left out of the side for the last three games was former Premier League man Alfie Mawson, who signed for the Blues in the summer after his release from Fulham.

The central defender has been crucial for the Chairboys this season, however injuries have held him back at times during his career.

Ainsworth stated that it was for that reason that Mawson was left out during the fixtures over Christmas:

"We all know Alfie carries a problematic knee, and he just jarred it in one of the recent days. It's best just to keep him out."



Ainsworth ‘proud’ of performance

Goalscorer Ryan Tafazolli played a crucial part in the win against the Posh.

The former Peterborough man earnt the praise of his manager after the game:

"Taff was imperious today, absolutely fantastic. He's a real good character. Scoring from that corner was a nice moment for him.

"They're a very good side so that for me that's a real scalp."

Ainsworth also praised Lewis Wing, who bagged a brace on Sunday afternoon.

The former Middlesborough and Sheffield Wednesday man has been known for scoring ambitious goals and scored two more against Peterborough:

"He's nailed it today, that free kick was brilliant. It was a nice new year's present.

"We've got to be so proud. We'll always find a way."

The Chairboys have a break until their next game, when they host Sheffield Wednesday on January 14 in a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

With the Owls now in the automatic promotion places after thrashing Cambridge United in their last game, it is set to be a crucial game between two sides battling near the top.