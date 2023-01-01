Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United: League One Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Darren Moore the head coach / manager of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town at Hillsborough Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Both of these sides will want to get 2023 off to a flyer with victories. Sheffield Wednesday just need to better the result of Ipswich Town, who visit unbeaten at home Lincoln City, to take second place in the division.

Cambridge United are anxiously looking over their shoulder and victory here will be huge for them as they look to pull further clear of the bottom four.

Team news

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls are in the form of their life and only table toppers Plymouth Argyle have beaten them in the league since early September. They will want to go into next Saturday's FA Cup Third Round tie against Newcastle United full of confidence and they are massive favourites to defeat lowly Cambridge here.

Wednesday's main injury concerns are that of skipper Barry Bannan and forward Lee Gregory. Bannan limped off mid way through the first half of their win over Port Vale last time out. Gregory however, limped out of the Boxing Day win at Fleetwood Town and will also be assessed prior to Cambridge's visit. Midfielder George Byers returned in that game at Fleetwood and will be wanting to complete 90 minutes for the first time since September after injury.

Cambridge United

The U's ended a slump of seven home games without a win - and no goals were scored in that time - with a 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury Town.

They followed that up with defeat at Derby County but they will take some comfort in the fact they pushed the Rams all the way and only lost 1-0. Full back Liam Bennett made 25 appearances for Walsall and is available for selection here if needed after being recalled from his loan.

Bennett could feature with George Williams struggling with illness. Ben Worman is unlikely to feature though after limping off with an ankle injury during the Derby game, with fellow Cambridge United academy graduate Lewis Simper pushing to take his place in the midfield.

Likely lineups

Sheffield Wednesday

Dawson; James, McGuinness, Palmer; Mighten, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Byers, Johnson; M.Smith, Paterson.

Cambridge United

Mannion; Bennett, Okedina, Taylor, Brophy; Simper, Digby; Lankester, Tracey, Knibbs; S.Smith.

Key players

Michael Smith

Hard working centre forward Michael Smith will be the one to look out for in this one, particularly if the Owls are to grab all three points. 31-year-old Smith is starting to come into his own as a Wednesday player after a spell at the start of the season on the sidelines but will be looking to add to the brace he got last time out against Port Vale.

He was introduced as a second half sub in the FA Cup second round tie against Mansfield Town and turned the tie around with two goals late on to set up their glamour tie with Newcastle. He is known to be a safe bet from the penalty spot with him netting from 12 yards in his last three games in which he has scored. With the right service from the flanks, you shouldn't bet against Smith adding to his goal tally here.

Sam Smith

This game could end up being a battle of the Smith's. Michael's namesake Sam has five goals in the league this season and grabbed his team's winner against Shrewsbury on Boxing Day. Prior to that, he hadn't scored since a hat trick against Burton Albion way back in August.

He is a nuisance for defenders and can beat anyone with his pace and has been lethal when being played through on goal by his teammates. But with Sheffield Wednesday's quality, he and his teammates will need to be at the top of their game to get anything from Hillsborough.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. The match referee will be Andy Haines.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Monday January 2, 2023.

How can I watch?

As this is a fixture on a British bank holiday, passes are available via both clubs’ iFollow channel. Fans from anywhere can watch the game for £10. Visit the website of either club to purchase.