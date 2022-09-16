Derby vs Wycombe: League One Preview, Gamweek 10, 2022

Derby County will be looking to end a run of two straight defeats when they face Wycombe Wanderers at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Rams failed to secure their first away victory of the season in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City.

Liam Rosenior's side lost 3-2 against Plymouth Argyle in their last home match after squandering a two-goal lead.

Meanwhile, the Chairboys won 1-0 against Accrington Stanley at Adams Park on Tuesday to make it four games unbeaten in all competitions.

Wycombe's only away win so far this campaign saw them beat Barnsley 3-0 at Oakwell on August 20.

Both sides have 11 points going into this weekend's clash, but the visitors sit three places above Derby in 10th due to their superior goal difference.

Team news

Derby

Rams defender James Chester has yet to feature this season because of an Achilles injury. He is back in training and could make his debut against Cambridge United on October 1.

Midfielder Korey Smith (toe) remains sidelined, along with goalkeeper Joseph Anang (arm) and centre-back Jake Rooney (thigh).

Wycombe

The Chairboys welcomed striker Sam Vokes back from injury against Accrington.

Sullay Kaikai has returned to training, while David Wheeler, Brandon Hanlan, Tjay De Barr and D'Mani Mellor continue their recovery from respective injuries.

Former Nottingham Forest winger Garath McCleary is suspended.

Likely lineups

Derby

Wildsmith; Knight, Davies, Cashin, Roberts; Bird, Hourihane; Mendez-Laing, McGoldrick, Barkhuizen; Collins.

Wycombe

Stryjek; Grimmer, Mawson, Tafazolli, Obita; Gape, Scowen; McCarthy, Wing, Mehmeti; Vokes.

Key players

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

One of Derby's 14 summer signings, Mendez-Laing is their top scorer this season with three goals in all competitions.

The forward's most recent goal saw him make it 2-0 against Plymouth, skilfully getting into the box before firing past Michael Cooper.

His other league goal came in the 2-1 win against Barnsley, while he also scored in the 3-1 EFL Trophy victory against Grimsby Town.

The 30-year-old also has two assists to his name, creating Louie Sibley's goal against Grimsby and crossing for Tom Barkhuizen's winner against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

After joining Derby, Mendez-Laing stated being part of the rebuild was a massive reason behind his decision.

He said: "I didn’t want to be part of something where they, as a club, aren’t playing for much or I’m just there to take part. I want to be part of the journey this club is about to go on.

"There has been interest from elsewhere but I think once I heard of Derby’s interest, it was something I wanted to keep in touch with. I don’t live far from here and I feel very settled. I’ve not been in the building long but I already feel settled and it’s something I really wanted to do."

Anis Mehmeti

21-year-old attacking midfielder Mehmeti is Wycombe's top scorer this campaign with four league goals. He has one assist, coming in the 3-1 league cup loss against Bristol City.

After playing as a schoolboy for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, he joined Norwich City's academy in 2017.

The youngster never played a first-team game for the Canaries before moving to non-league side Woodford Town in November 2019.

He scored two goals in 14 appearances for the Woods, seeing his only season with the club curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Islington-born Mehmeti has also represented Albania at youth level, scoring a penalty on his debut for their under-21s in a 3-0 win against Andorra.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Derby's Pride Park Stadium, which has a capacity of 33,597.

Wycombe received an allocation of 2,641 tickets, which will not be available to purchase on the day.

What time is kick-off?

Saturday's game will kick off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

Supporters outside of the UK and Ireland can watch the action on RamsTV or WanderersTV, with passes costing £10.