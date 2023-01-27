Solihull Moors Win Race For Darlington Star-Man

Solihull Moors are looking to get back on track with their latest addition. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Solihull Moors have completed the signing of Darlington FC striker Mark Beck, after triggering a release clause in the players contract. Beck has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the National League side.

He becomes the clubs fourth signing in recent weeks following the arrivals of Tom Whelan, Oisin Smyth and Max Brogan as well as the loan extension of Derby County forward Bartosz Cybulski.

Beck has had an outstanding season in the National League North this season, scoring 15 league goals for Darlington as well as a further three in this seasons FA Cup.

The 6ft5 striker is very likely to be a long-term replacement for Cybulski, who’s loan deal from the League One promotion hopefuls expires next week. He also links up with former teammate, and now Solihull Moors captain Callum Howe.

Beck’s season so far

Striker Mark Beck re-joined Darlington in the summer transfer window, having been released from National League side York City, following their promotion to the fifth tier last season.

He began as he meant to go on, scoring two goals in his first two league games for the club. This included his debut goal against Gloucester City, before netting again against Chorley FC.

This was followed by a two-game drought before netting six goals in five games including back-to-back braces against Bradford Park Avenue and Peterborough Sports.

He had a minor injury towards the end of November, but hit back with four goals in five games, taking his tally this season up to 15 in 24 league outings.

What do we know about the deal?

News regarding the deal was first published by reliable football transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, via Football Insider. He claimed that the Moors had reportedly had a bid accepted and the player was set for a medical.

However, we have since learnt via both sides social media pages, that the bid actually triggered the players release clause, allowing Beck to be free to hold talks and complete a medical. The exact fee for the player is currently unknown.

The experienced striker has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Moors and will be eager to turn the club's fortunes around, with Solihull Moors picking up just one league victory since late October, losing their last four straight matches in the league.

What have Darlington said?

In the clubs official statement, Darlington suggested that they tried to persuade Beck to remain with the club. On their club website, they stated: “His scoring form has attracted plenty of interest from clubs higher up the football ladder, and earlier this week Solihull triggered the release clause in Mark’s contract.

“That enabled them to speak to him and offer him terms, which he has accepted. Unfortunately, we couldn’t match the terms offered by Solihull, and the player informed us that he wanted the move.”

They went on to wish Beck all the best in the future and made it clear that the player wanted the move, which forced the club into letting him depart.

What have Solihull Moors said?

When speaking to Solihull boss Neal Ardley, he told the club website, “Mark is a player I’ve known a long time, I lost a play-off final against his Harrogate side whilst I was at Notts County, so I know exactly what he’s about and the damage he can cause teams.

“I always think target men don’t really come into their own until they’re 25/26, and his goalscoring record for a target man is very, very good.

“He’s technically very good and aerially he’s brilliant, he knows where to be in the box and we’re a team who like to get plenty of crosses in.

“I really think he’ll be a big signing for us.”