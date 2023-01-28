Micky Mellon on Tranmere's "excellent" win over Leyton Orient

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon heaped praise on his “excellent” side after Rovers secured a massive and well-merited victory over pace-setters Leyton Orient.

Omar Beckles netted an unfortunate own goal ten minutes from time as Tranmere ran out worthy winners at Prenton Park.

“Excellent” Rovers display

When asked about the performance of his squad, the beaming Scot said:

“I thought the players were excellent, we tried to do a few different things and it came off, we kept going and kept going and I thought we were full value for the victory.”

Belief in his squad

A huge advantage that Tranmere hold is their defensive record, which stands as one of the best in the division, but a huge shining light on the victory over Orient was the quality of their passing.

“We believe that we can do that, I looked at my group of players and think what we can achieve, I think if we can score goals, take chances and clean sheets then I believe that this group of players can push on a little bit more.

“They can be good with the ball, play out from the back and do things at the right times and the right reasons and I think they did that really well.”

A pleasing debut for Harvey Saunders

Harvey Saunders, Rovers’ latest addition after arriving from Bristol Rovers, looked lively as he was thrown straight into Mellon’s starting squad.

He didn’t give the O’s defence a chance to be hesitant on the ball, constantly pressing the backline and breathed new life into the Tranmere forward line. Mellon was pleased with his latest addition.

“You can see the qualities and why we’ve worked tirelessly to try and bring him in”, he said.

“You can defend from the front with his pace, which is electrifying, and he will get better week in, week out in training and in matches.”

Fantastic full-backs helps Rovers to victory

A prime example of a players development at a club is Josh Dacres-Cogley, who’s been instrumental for Tranmere since his arrival from Birmingham City.

Mellon heaped praise on the young defender and his full-back partner, Ethan Bristow, and he believes he is a valuable asset to the side.

“Fantastic”, he said about Dacres-Cogley.

”I thought Ethan [Bristow] was excellent, they certainly have the quality and potential to move up the league.”

Consistency to help move up the league

One thing Tranmere haven’t been is consistent, with a long winless run following after October, when Tranmere went on a five game winning run.

A consistent run of results can easily see Micky Mellon’s side push up the table, which he is well aware of.

“We have the potential to move the team up the league, we need to get a bit of consistency and get a string of results and we’ll be a match for every team like we showed today.”