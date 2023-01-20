Barnsley vs Accrington Stanley: League One Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Oakwell will host the game between Barnsley and Accrington on Saturday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Barnsley finished 2022 in a fine run of form, winning three out of four games which resulted in head coach Michael Duff winning the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for December, an accolade he also won in November.

However, since the turn of the year, Barnsley are yet to win and have not yet scored in any game so far. It is something the Reds will hope to change against an Accrington Stanley side ranked 19th in the league.

Stanley, meanwhile, are very inconsistent with their form. They won their last game versus eighth placed Bristol Rovers, but prior to that drew 1-1 with Boreham Wood in the FA Cup Third Round and then were smashed 4-0 away at Derby County.

John Coleman has been Accrington's manager since 2014 and before that had a previous spell with the club. During that time he has maintained them as a steady League One side, managing to keep them in the league ever since promotion.

The last time these two sides met was on Boxing Day, just 25 days ago. Tommy Leigh's controversially-awarded penalty cancelled out James Norwood's opener to share the points.

Team news

Barnsley

New signing Barry Cotter has not played since November, so is not likely to feature. Right-wing-back Cotter signed for the club from Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday.

Barry Cotter has recently signed for the Reds. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Robbie Cundy and Josh Benson both remain out injured, with Cundy likely to be the first to return out of the two players. Slobodan Tedic and Luke Thomas are due to return to training in the next few weeks after recovering from long-term issues.

Bobby Thomas is poised to make his first start for the club, following Tom Edwards' return to parent club Stoke City after injury. Max Watters will also be looking for his first start since signing on loan from Cardiff City earlier on in the window.

Accrington Stanley

Captain Seamus Conneely has been ruled out of this game, along with long-term absentees Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Matt Lowe, Joe Pritchard, Michael Nottingham, Mo Sangare, Korede Adedoyin and David Morgan.

Rosaire Longelo will be hoping to be fit in time, after shaking off a hamstring injury. Aaron Pressley will also hope to be back involved after injury.

Seb Quirk will hope to make his debut after signing from Everton on a permanent deal on Thursday night.

Likely lineups

Barnsley

Collins; B. Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Connell, Phillips, Kane, Cadden, Cole, Norwood

Accrington

Savin; Astley, Tharme, Rodgers, Coyle, Longelo, Martin, Hamilton, McConville, Whalley, Pressley

Key players

Barnsley - Mads Andersen

Mads Andersen in action for Barnsley (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

The Barnsley captain must inspire his team to their first victory of the new year. Having lost two defenders this week to injury, Andersen must step up and prove his leadership.

Bobby Thomas is likely to feature alongside Andersen for the first time, so the Reds captain must guide Thomas and help him settle into the team. Barnsley have been prone to a few individual errors this season that have led to goals being conceded, so Andersen must help put a stop to that.

Andersen must also help the team with their goal drought from set pieces, as he is a vocal point for corners and freekicks. Any chances he gets, he must make the most of.

Accrington - Shaun Whalley

Shaun Whaley scoring a penalty for Accrington in their Papa John's Trophy game versus Lincoln. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Shaun Whalley is no stranger to League One, having spent over six years at Shrewsbury Town scoring key goals to keep them in the league season after season.

Since his move to Lancashire in the summer, Whalley has been continuing his threat. Although he only has one goal so far this season, Whalley is certainly a danger whenever Accrington attack.

His knowledge and experience of the league is great for a club with some young players within their ranks. Whalley is a threat aerially, so that is something the Barnsley defenders must watch out for.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Oakwell, a 73-mile round trip for the Accrington faithful.

What time is the kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT, along with the rest of the Sky Bet League One fixtures.

How can I watch it?

For international fans, live match passes can be bought for 'iFollow Barnsley' with coverage starting from 14:55 GMT. This enables a live stream with commentary.

For fans in the UK, a live audio service can be provided, also through IFollow Barnsley.

'iFollow Stanley' will also have coverage of the game.