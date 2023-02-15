"You don't know anything about anything" - Graham Potter slams media in Borussia Dortmund briefing

Chelsea boss Graham Potter slammed the media ahead of his side's Champions League Round of 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

He had initially cut the shape of a confident figure as he prepared for an indelible fixture in his career, and it was the first time the two clubs were facing each other. "This is the knockout stage of the Champions League, the pinnacle in terms of the game," he said.

"It is a great test against a fantastic team in front of 80,000 people, a wonderful occasion. We are all looking forward to the match."

His debut in the knockout stages of European competition seemingly presented him an opportunity to dust off spiritless domestic form and concentrate on a clean slate in a new tournament.

But as he briefed the press on a highly-anticipated European night at the Westfalenstadion, the focus pivoted to his attitude.

Evaluation of Potter's personality was brought to the fore again after he refused to get angry over VAR's decision to wave Tomas Soucek's handball away, handing The Blues a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham at the weekend.

The former Brighton manager has been under scrutiny since his appointment under Todd Boehly in September 2022, having picked up just three victories in his last 14 games in all competitions.

Chelsea have also not won away from home since October when they beat Salzburg in the Champions League group stage.

Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch were among those to raise questions over the Chelsea manager's emotion, suggesting that the players would welcome more passion. Potter responded by saying the pundits "don't know anything about anything."

The 47-year-old was also asked what makes him angry, to which he replied: "Apart from these questions? I must be careful not to get into a discussion with the media."

He continued: "Of course, I get angry. I am a human being just like you. But I choose to conduct myself the way I choose to conduct myself on the side.

"The same media talking about me [needing to be] more angry are then running stories about the problems of referees in grassroots football and don't see the connection.

"It is an emotional thing. I have a responsibility to myself, Chelsea and the game to act the right way for me.

"If you think you can start a coaching career in the ninth tier of English football, in the Northern Counties, and get to this point now with Chelsea in the Champions League without getting angry or just being nice, I would suggest that you don't know anything about anything."

Azpilicueta defends Potter's reaction

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also joined his manager for the press conference. For his part, he revealed his anger at the decision to deny The Blues a penalty on Saturday but used his experience to justify his manager's reaction.

"The truth is, I was angry when I was watching the iPad on the bench. It was a mad decision that we were not awarded a penalty. That's the truth. It was unfair for us not the get the chance to win a penalty.

"But I've been with different managers who have expressed themselves in a different way but there's nothing more that I can add."

The Spanish defender, who has been at the club for 11 years, winning the Champions League as recently as 2021 under Thomas Tuchel, also shared a laugh with the media over recent additions to the squad.

He joked the club are yet to do the traditional karaoke initiation for their many new signings that arrived in January - mainly due to the fact a number of them are ineligible to play for the club due to registration reasons.

Potter left out defender Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana from his 25-man Champions League squad due to UEFA rules stating only three new players can be added to the roster in between the group stages and knockout rounds.

"Tonight was a good day to do it, but we left a few behind in London!" said Azpilicueta about when the initiations will take place.

"We will leave them for a Premier League game. We prefer to do it all in one. The queue is long!"

Certainly, Chelsea's squad looks immensely different to the one Potter inherited, with eight signings in January leaving more questions than answers over just how Potter will handle the large dressing room.

Potter finished his conference by addressing the selection issues he faced by hinting at how happy he is with the players at his disposal.

"We have the squad we have, a Chelsea squad we are really excited about, but it is challenging and there is work to do.

Whenever forming a new group, it takes time to understand each other and work out what make us tick."