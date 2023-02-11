Four things we learnt from West Ham and Chelsea's London derby stalemate

It was a third consecutive draw for Chelsea in the Premier League, as they failed to get the better of London rivals West Ham United in the Saturday early kick-off.

An early goal from winter signing Joao Felix seemed to set the Blues on their way to breaking their poor recent run of away results.

However, it did not take long for the hosts to respond. They did so through former Chelsea wing-back, Emerson Palmieri, who tapped in a redirected Vladimir Coufal cross at the back post.

The second half, albeit filled with action, failed to produce any more goals as both teams had to settle for a point apiece.

Here are four things we learnt as the spoils were shared at the London Stadium:

Felix cream of the crop

Loanee Joao Felix returned from the suspension he picked up on his debut against Fulham, immediately showing how important he could be if Chelsea are to sustain any fightback and salvage anything from their catastrophic campaign thus far.

Felix opened the scoring with just over 15 minutes of the match gone, having already had the ball in the net for a move that was ruled offside.

He, alongside Enzo Fernandez, were the two stand-out performers, with Felix striking a first-time shot past Lukasz Fabianski, following a pinpoint pass from the Argentinian.

This marked both Felix's first goal for Chelsea and in the Premier League, as well as Fernandez's first assist - a sign of positive things to come for Graham Potter and Chelsea supporters, particularly in the first half.

Felix's goal was Chelsea's first in three Premier League games; breaking their recent duck of 0-0 results.

Soucek's 'save'

With the game poised at 1-1, an 88th-minute shot from substitute Conor Gallagher struck the hand of West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek in the penalty area.

Despite the outcries of the Chelsea players, referee Craig Pawson did not entertain any suggestion of a penalty and the Video Assistant Referee chose not to intervene.

Pundits and commentators alike seemed shocked that this incident was not examined with the same level of scrutiny as some of the game's numerous offside decisions, with the check involving Declan Rice in the second half taking several minutes.

Soucek was a pivotal figure in the match, also believing he had scored West Ham's winning goal, having come on as a substitute following an early injury to Lucas Paqueta.

Tomas Soucek was at the centre of the game's controversy |Creator: Rob Newell - CameraSport | Credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport Copyright: 2023 CameraSport

Pottering On -

Graham Potter will, on balance, be happy with the point gained as he reflects on the match and the fact that West Ham almost snatched all three points in the last ten minutes.

But, Chelsea have still only won two of their last thirteen matches in the league and languish in ninth position in the table. Potter himself has a win percentage of 41% - the lowest of any Chelsea manager in 27 years. Owner Todd Boehly was in the stands, suited and booted for the early afternoon occasion, taking in his side's third consecutive draw.

Chelsea have failed to score more than a single goal in an away fixture since October and it was one of their former players, Emerson Palmieri, who stole the three points from Potter's clutches, with his equalising goal.

Emerson celebrates against Chelsea | Creator: Craig Mercer/MB Media | Credit: Getty Images Copyright: 2023 Craig Mercer/MB Media

Mount Mutterings -

Mason Mount began the afternoon on the substitutes' bench, with rumours circling that ongoing contract negotiations were stalling and causing the player to flirt with the possibility of an alternative employer.

Of course, Chelsea's plethora of new signings will ultimately mean that there is greater competition for those eleven starting places and Mount, at least against West Ham, was the one who missed out to make way for the returning Felix.

Whether or not this is an emerging theme which will see Mount increasingly sidelined - it is too early to know. However, many will be monitoring the situation of a player who has been at the West London club since he was six years old. This includes those keen to acquire his services and the Chelsea supporters who would be incredibly disappointed to see him displaced.

Chelsea will need to move several players on in the summer, in order to keep those who remain happy and to recoup some of their significant outlay on new signings. It is highly unlikely though that Mount will be one of the outgoings, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic seeming far more likely to depart.