Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers start their 2020/21 Carabao Cup campaign with a home fixture against Championship side Stoke City on Thursday.

Wolves, who tasted success in this competition in 1974 and 1980, come into the tie in high spirits after a 2-0 Premier League win at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Meanwhile, Michael O'Neill's Potters opened their campaign with a 5-4 shoot-out victory at the bet365 Stadium over League One Blackpool in this competition, before drawing 0-0 away at Millwall in their first Championship encounter last Saturday.

Like their opponents on Thursday, Stoke also have history in this competition, winning it for the only time in 1972.

The winners of the tie will face Gillingham at home in the third round next week. The Kent side defeated Coventry 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Priestfield on Tuesday.

Team News

With this cup tie sandwiched in between two tough league games for Wolves, it is likely that Nuno will shuffle his pack.

This will probably involve a debut for record signing Fabio Silva, while Diogo Jota, Ruben Vinagre and Ruben Neves look set to start after being benched against Sheffield United.

John Ruddy has started every domestic cup game since Wolves were promoted to the Premier League in 2018, a record that looks set to continue on Thursday.

Nuno's only injury worry remains Jonny, who is likely to be sidelined until 2021 with a knee injury.

Three Stoke players who have previously donned the old gold and black, Sam Vokes, Steven Fletcher and former club captain Danny Batth, will hope to be selected.

Ones to watch

Fabio Silva will hope to mark his Molineux debut with an impressive performance.

The 18-year-old became the world's 7th most expensive teenager when he signed for Wolves for £35m and will hope to start to repay his hefty fee from the off.

Oskar Buur Rasmussen also looks set to make just his third Wolves start after making his Premier League debut on Monday and with Nuno's squad lacking a natural right wing-back, he will hope to cement a regular place with a good performance.

Stoke have yet to score a goal this season and will need Sam Vokes, Steven Fletcher and 20-year-old Tyrese Campbell to threaten the usually solid Wolves backline if that is to change.

Previous meeting

Wolves and Stoke last clashed in January 2017 at the bet365 Stadium, when a Helder Costa strike and a late Matt Doherty free-kick gave Paul Lambert's side a surprising first FA Cup win in six years. Marko Arnautovic, Peter Crouch and Joe Allen were kept at bay by stunning Carl Ikeme saves, with the Nigerian international producing an inspired performance to earn Wolves their first win at Stoke since September 2005.

The sides last played at Molineux in December 2011, where a Kevin Doyle own goal and a trademark Peter Crouch header cancelled out an early Stephen Hunt penalty to give Stoke a 2-1 Premier League win over a struggling Wolves side.

Where to watch

The game is not being televised, but match passes can be purchased from carabaocup.live for £10.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 7pm.