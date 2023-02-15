Barcelona vs Manchester United: Europa League Preview, Play-off Round, 2023

A Champions League final a mere 12 years ago, Barcelona and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

The Spanish hosts are currently sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, eleven points clear of closest challengers Real Madrid. Barça have won their last eight fixtures in all competitions and are unbeaten in their previous sixteen.

On the other hand, Thursday’s visitors - the Red Devils - haven't faced defeat in their last six games across all competitions. Erik Ten Haag's outfit have also recently reached their first final since 2018 with a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest giving them a place at Wembley in the Carabao Cup.

Thursday's home side have dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group whilst the visitors to the City of Counts finished second in their Europa League group to progress into the knockout stages. The teams are playing for a position in the Round of Sixteen, where group winners enter.

Team news

Barcelona

Both Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele are expected to miss both legs of the play-off tie with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Manager Xavi is spoilt for choice when it comes to attacking players and any of Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati could be called up to join Robert Lewandowski and Raphina in an attacking trio.

Barcelona will be without Ousmane Dembele for this Europa League clash (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In Busquets' absence, Franck Kessie was given the opportunity to start in Barça's last game in a midfield with Pedri and Frankie De Jong.

Manchester United

When it comes to injuries, Erik Ten Haag has a much bigger headache than the man in the opposite dugout.

With no fewer than five injuries to their side, United will be without at least Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay through injury at the Camp Nou.

To add further drama into the Red Devils' selection, both Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are suspended but Casemiro is back available after serving a ban in his last two Premier League games.

Manchester United will be without the suspended Marcel Sabitzer (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Key players

Barcelona - Robert Lewandowski

With 14 goals and 5 assists in his 18 La Liga matches this season added to 5 goals in 5 games in the Champions League, the Polish striker is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in football.

The 34 year old striker joined the Spanish side in the summer of 2022 after an eight year spell at German giants Bayern Munich came to an end.

A hat trick against Victoria Plzen in the opening game of the Champions League group stages was followed up with a brace against Inter Milan for Lewandowski's only goals this season in Europe. All five goals have come at home with the striker not able to find the net away from home in Europe this season.

One of the most prolific strikers ever, Robert Lewandowski is always one to watch. (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Manchester United - Casemiro

Not many players in the United side will know the intensity of playing at Camp Nou as much as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

A nine year spell at El Classico rivals Real Madrid saw the midfielder take in plenty of games at the largest ground in Europe. Suspension has forced him to miss the last two Premier League games, the Brazilian will be itching to get back to action alongside compatriot Fred.

A Champions League winner on five occasions, Casemiro is yet to win a Europa League to add to his large collection of titles and trophies.

Casemiro has been adding goals to his game, most recently in the FA Cup against Reading. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The first leg of this Europa League play-off round tie is being played at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, the largest football stadium in Europe.

What time is kick off?

The action will get underway in the Spanish second city at 17:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can catch the game on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 17:00.