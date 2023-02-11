West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Pressure piles on Potter as Hammers hold Blues to a draw

Chelsea's hopes of securing a top-four finish were left hanging by a thread as a goal from their former player Emerson Palmieri clinched a 1-1 draw for West Ham at the London Stadium.

Chelsea’s new boys looked strong throughout the game and started so brightly when Enzo Fernandez beautifully picked out the returning Joao Felix to tap home his first goal for the club.

The away side looked set to dominate proceedings, but West Ham held firm and responded just before the half-hour mark when Vladimir Coufal’s cross travelled the length of the box and found Emerson at the back post, who tapped in against his former employers.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea, held to goalless draws in their previous two games, once again struggled to break their opponents down after that.

West Ham even thought they had won it late on when Tomas Soucek scored from close range, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

It is another underwhelming performance from Graham Potter and his side, as their overhaul in the January transfer window remains unjustified with two draws in two and just one goal scored.

Chelsea were denied a penalty after Soucek appeared to handle a low shot from Conor Gallagher, but VAR did not intervene. The draw leaves the Blues in ninth place and piling more pressure on Potter.

Story of the Match

The Blues went to the London Stadium needing a much-needed win in order to keep their slim chances of Champions League qualification alive. The Hammers were flirting with relegation as before the game they were just one point above Everton in 17th.

Chelsea came into the game having failed to score in over three hours of Premier League football, but it looked like they might finally have clicked in the opening exchanges at the London Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez picked up the ball on the edge of the box and floated in a deft cross which Felix gleefully accepted, tapping home the opener.

Moments before the goal, West Ham were forced to bring off Lucas Paqueta after he went down injured. Double trouble for the Hammers.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea threatened to run away with the game with their new-look front line of Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz combining dangerously, as Fernandez pulled the strings in the middle of the park.

Havertz had two goals ruled out in a short space of time but was proving to be a constant threat for the Hammers defence. He then kept himself onside moments after his second disallowed goal and should have done better with the finish, as Łukasz Fabiański smothered his attempt on goal.

West Ham survived the early onslaught from the away side and just as they gathered a foothold in the game, they got their equaliser. Coufal’s ball across the box was allowed to travel all the way through and find Emerson, who tapped home at the back post.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Chelsea did not let this hinder their attacking threat and went close just before half-time when new man Noni Madueke forced Fabiański into a routine stop.

Rather than pick up where they left off, Chelsea’s attack faded in the second half, with Felix and Fernandez struggling to replicate the form and flair they had in the first half.

Potter's side created a couple of half-chances, with a Reece James free kick flashing wide off the top of Antonio's head, and Havertz heading wide from a cross by substitute Ben Chilwell. With every missed opportunity, West Ham grew further in the game.

West Ham’ were constantly threatening on the counter and out of possession their shape was solid, proving a tough task for Chelsea to break down.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

The home side remained resilient, and the London Stadium erupted in celebration when Soucek bundled home from a free-kick after Declan Rice's initial effort had been saved, only for a lengthy VAR check to correctly rule the goal out for offside.

There was no such VAR check for Chelsea, however, when Gallagher's effort struck the hand of Soucek. Referee Pawson waved play on, forcing Potter and his players to settle for a point once again.

It was a controversial call and it was surprising to see no VAR consultation. But, Chelsea have no right to blame this for yet more dropped points on the road as they go another away day with a win, with their last victory on the road coming against Aston Villa back in October.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

They will now prepare for a tough Champions League round of 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, with the first leg taking place at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

As for West Ham, it was a massive point for David Moyes and his side, as they temporarily move out of the relegation zone. They will need to start picking up wins if they want to ensure safety, with their next fixture being another London derby away to Tottenham next Sunday.

Player of the Match - Joao Felix.

Even though his attacking display dried up in the second half, he remained a constant outlet for Chelsea and picked up the ball across varying positions in the front line.

His first half-display was exceptional, and he was at the heart of all Chelsea's early endeavours. A debut goal was not matched with a win, but the Blues certainly have a star on their hands.