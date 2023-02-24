Graham Potter opens up about personal toll Chelsea job has taken on him

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter revealed the toll recent pressure has caused him and his family, speaking openly about the effects on his own mental health too.

The Englishman has been subject to torrents of abuse from supporters both in-person at Stamford Bridge as well as online on social media, with many calling for him to be sacked.

Potter admitted that dealing with the situation was 'a challenge', remarking, `"If you go to work and somebody's swearing abuse at you it's not going to be pleasant. If I say I don't care [about the abuse], you know I'm lying.

"Everyone does care what people think because we’re hardwired to be socially connected. I want to succeed here - there’s this nonsense that I don’t care. It’s like, ‘where’s that come from, where’s your evidence on that?’.

"People have a perception that you don’t care, and my response is what’s that based on? How do you know? Not that I’d let you do it, but you could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It’s been not pleasant at all.

The mood at the club hit a new low last weekend with a loss to bottom-of-the-table Southampton at home, leading to boos at the final whistle from those in attendance, as well as shouts from the crowd claiming, amongst other things, he was the worst manager in the club's history.

When asked how such comments affected his mental health, Potter took aim at the press, saying: "You’re asking me the question but I don’t think anybody’s really bothered is the truth, because I’m the manager of Chelsea.

Potter was frustrated with parts of his team's performance against Southampton (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"For four months I’m under pressure, under pressure, under pressure, because you guys need to sell stuff, it’s like what do you expect in the end? And then obviously if we don’t get the results that’s what happens.

"That’s football, that’s how it is, and then the challenge for me is, how do I conduct myself? That’s what I always turn round to. I think the higher you go, the more focus you have to have on how you are as a person"

It has certainly not been an easy ride for Potter, especially since the turn of the year, with hopes of finishing in the top four all but gone as far this season is concerned.

As such, the noise surrounding the pressure on him as only grown, but although he was frustrated with the fact the media appeared to amplify this, Potter did point out that in perspective his personal problems may seem insignificant when compared to others.

"The world is tough for everybody, we’re going through an energy crisis, a cost of living crisis, people are striking every week, so things are difficult. No-one wants to hear about the poor old Premier League manager do they?

"I understand the position [I’m in], it’s not like I’m complaining about it. I’m just saying that you asked me ‘Is it hard?’, and I’m going ‘yeah, it is, it is hard’. You suffer and you get upset. When you’re in private you show real emotion with your family."

'I'm really grateful for this experience'

Potter went on to tell the media about the fact he and his family have faced more than just verbal abuse since arriving at the club:

"As much as I’ve had support I’ve also had some not particularly very nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die and that type of stuff, so that’s obviously not pleasant to receive.

"My job is to act how I think I should act for the best way for the team and for Chelsea Football Club, and act with integrity that is right for me - I never want to be anybody else. I don’t want to be fake, I’ll be me, and I’ll do my best, and if my best isn’t good enough I’ll accept that."

Graham Potter and Cesar Azpilicueta at Cobham earlier this week (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Potter made clear his appreciation for the chance he had been given by being appointed head coach at the club, even if the circumstances of late have been tough to deal with.

"I’m really grateful for this experience and can see what a great challenge this is. It's affected my life for the better, even though this is ridiculously tough, because I’ve had the opportunity to work here and I’ll be forever grateful for that because this is a wonderful football club.

"The people here, the supporters, the history, the tradition of the club - it’s incredible."