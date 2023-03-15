One in, One out at Haig Avenue

In the last 48 hours, Southport have welcomed a new face, as former Welsh Youth International Joe Adams arrives at Haig Avenue however, after submitting a transfer request dangerous winger Connor Woods has taken the decision to sign for Warrington Town for an undisclosed fee.

Woods’ deal is set to be Town’s record signing, as he pens a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season

Here is more about both deals and how it'll change the Port going forward:

Joe Adams

Southport’s new addition, Joe Adams - (Photo: Southport FC)

Career So Far

Joe is a former Welsh Youth International and a product of the Bury FC Academy, winning personal accolades at the Shakers at his tender age before moving on to pastures new when the club sadly folded.

Adams spent time in London, playing as part of the youth set-up at Brentford. At the Bees, Adams racked up 65 appearances for the B team, scoring 18 times.

Joe has been capped by Wales at Under 18, 19 , 20 and 21 level and has spent the last year in Ireland, plying his trade with Dundalk making 34 appearances and scoring once.

Club Statement

We extend a very warm welcome to Joe who, on signing, reminded us that at a very young age he said that one day he will play for the club having lived in the town and supported the club as a young boy, he is now able to do just that. Manager Liam Watson said ” Joe has a great pedigree and we are delighted to bring him to Southport following his return to this country from Ireland where he gained great experience with Dundalk, he is an exciting player who I think our fans will enjoy watching. He was in the same age group as Declan, Niall and Josh and a player we have monitored for some time, the international clearance is now through and Joe will be in the squad for tght's game against Boston United” Welcome to Southport Joe!

Connor Woods

Woods during his loan spell at the Yellows - (Photo: Warrington Town FC)

Career So Far

Woods arrived at Haig Avenue in 2019, instantly making an impression with the Southport faithful.

After many impressive years, an injury-studded season seen him miss most of the start of the campaign, hence why he arrived at Warrington Town on loan.

After 6 goals in 12 appearances, Woods was recalled by his parent club, and he was involved in plenty in his cameos.

From late equaliser’s to securing the decisive goal in a local derby against Chorley, Woods leaves Southport to return to Cantilever Park.

Mark Beesley’s thoughts