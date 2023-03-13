Southport vs Boston United: National League North Preview, 2023

After this fixture has been postponed twice previously, it looks increasingly likely that it’ll finally be able to commence. Southport, full of confidence after a win over Blyth Spartans last Tuesday, host relegation battling Boston United.

A recent barren run left Southport in an unthinkable position, as they seemed to be slipping perilously into a relegation battle. Last Tuesday evening, they earned a morale boosting three points which could spark a revival, as they succumbed an on-form Blyth Spartans 2-1 at Haig Avenue. The Port will be hoping to keep the ball rolling as they look for a push up the table, with three points on Tuesday immeasurably important.

Fresh off their play-off final defeat to York City last season, it’s clear to see this has took its toll on Boston, who sit 19th in the table and a plummet to the 7th-tier is imminent. The Pilgrims recent revival has saw them rise from the pits of relegation, to a point where survival is firmly in their grasps. A win on Tuesday is immeasurably important if they want to retain their National League North status and with reasonable comfort.

Team News

Southport

Southport will have some sidelined for Tuesday’s clash, with Jack Doyle and Declan Evans injury blows over recent weeks, with both due to continue their spell on the sidelines

Josh Hmami has been out for a little while, with the midfielder gradually being re-introduced to the squad and he will be hoping he is nearing readiness for a cameo in a Southport shirt as soon as possible.

The Port have announced the signing of Joe Adams, who arrives from Irish side Dundalk, so Adams will be in contention to feature in the squad.

Boston United

The visitors will select from an unchanged squad after Saturday’s profound victory over Blyth Spartans, with defender Jo Cummings sidelined following a hamstring injury.

Likely Line-Ups

Southport

McMillan, Doyle, Anson, Woods, Archer, Miles, Walton, Quansah, Watson, Bainbridge, Carberry.

Boston United

Gregory; Sephton, Platt, Shiels, Burrow, Pollock, Chadwick, McLintock, Mills, Nixon, Hasani.

Players to watch

Connor Woods (Southport)

A man on form of late, Connor Woods has shone for the Sandgrounders in some rather tough weeks.

Since his loan out to Warrington Town, Woods has been a man on top of his game, making a great impression at Cantilever Park before returning to Haig Avenue, where he’s made a real impact.

A tricky winger, Woods has notched up some key goals of late, including an equaliser at AFC Telford United and the winning goal in a derby two weeks previous against Chorley, so any symmetrical form to his of late at Haig Avenue against the Pilgrims would be a big helping hand for Southport.

Jake Wright (Boston United)

After the recent departure of Scott Pollock to Yeovil Town, Jake Wright will be looking to fill the void left by Pollock and add to his already impressive goal tally.

This is Wright’s fourth season at the Jakeman’s Community Stadium, with his first three goal returns not as impressive as this season, with Wright chipping in with ten strikes.

Wright’s turn of pace and ceaseless threat in front of goal will require Southport to closely monitor the forwardman.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Haig Avenue, Southport.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday March, 14.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom, there will be coverage through both sides respective local BBC channel’s

Southport’s Matchday Live will get underway from 19:00 GMT

Live updates will be available on Southport and Boston United’s social media channels during the game.