Southport vs Hereford: National League North Preview, 2023

After a disappointing run which reads only one win in eight outings, Southport welcome the team just above them in the table, Hereford, to Haig Avenue in a bid to re-instate a play-off push.

The Sandgrounders dip down the table continues to worsen, where they once held a firm grip on a play-off place and now, they sit 15th in the National League North. A 1-0 defeat at lowly Buxton has heaped more pressure on the Southport management team, as another season of mid-table mediocrity looks on the cards. A win against the Bulls would boost Southport’s play-off credentials as they reach the business end of the season.

Hereford sit just a point and two places above the Yellows, with a mixed run sliding them down the table. After a start to the season which made them look like they were going to mount a serious promotion bid, their gradual slide has seen them plummet to 13th and ten points away from 7th placed Chorley.

In a run which reads just two victories in seven, one of them was against Southport - a 2-0 win at Edgar Street in early February - and the second in their most recent outing, knocking AFC Fylde off their perch with a 3-1 away win. The Bulls will be hoping to find more consistency in the National League North and reinstate a late promotion challenge.

Team news

Southport

Southport will have some sidelined for Saturday’s clash, with Jack Doyle and Declan Evans injury blows over recent weeks, with both due to continue their spell on the sidelines

Josh Hmami has been out for a little while, with the midfielder gradually being re-introduced to the squad and he will be hoping he is nearing readiness for a cameo in a Southport shirt as soon as possible.

Hereford

After several players had returned to the Bulls squad weeks ago, a fully fit squad will likely travel to Haig Avenue

Likely line-ups

Southport

McMillan; Oliver, C. Doyle, Anson, Carberry; Woods, Munro, Bainbridge, Quansah, Walton; Archer.

Hereford

Visser; Hodgkiss, Thompson-Sommers, McLean, Lloyd, Amadi-Holloway, Hanson, Pendley, Barnett, Holmes, Latty-Fairweather.

Players to watch

Connor Woods (Southport)

A man on form of late, Connor Woods has shone for the Sandgrounders in some rather tough weeks.

Since his loan out to Warrington Town, Woods has been a man on top of his game, making a great impression at Cantilever Park before returning to Haig Avenue, where he’s made a real impact.

A tricky winger, Woods has notched up some key goals of late, including an equaliser at AFC Telford United and the winning goal in a derby two weeks previous against Chorley, so any symmetrical form to his of late at Haig Avenue against the Bulls would be a big helping hand for Southport.

Tyrone Barnett (Hereford)

After arriving at the Bulls from Eastleigh, Tyrone Barnett has proved to be a menace in-front of goal and one that Southport will need to look out for.

A striker rich in Football League experience as he featured for the likes of Peterborough United, Bristol City and Oxford United to name a few, Barnett hasn’t always been the most clinical of strikers, but known to come up with big moments at big times.

Barnett has notched up 9 goals this season, including the first against Southport a few weeks back, so any replicate of form would be ideal for Hereford going into Saturday’s clash.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Haig Avenue, Southport.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday February, 25.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom, there will be commentary on BBC Hereford and Worcestershire and Radio Hereford FC.

Southport’s Matchday Live will get underway from 19:00 GMT

Live updates will be available on Southport and Hereford’s social media channels after the game.