Non-League Day giving teams a chance to show themselves off

The international break comes and goes usually without little notice of what happens for those sides that play on during that period.

Whilst the Premier League and Championship are under total closedown for a week or so, title races and relegation scraps are heating up in the leagues below them.

To show off what non-league football has to offer, a staple in the calendar every year now is Non-League Day, a day that offers clubs from the National League and below the opportunity to get a bumper crowd down and prove that non-league football isn't just old men paying to play football.

In fact it's far from that, household names over the last few years are now plying their trade in the lower divisions from Ben Foster at National League table toppers Wrexham all the way down to Leroy Lita who's still scoring goals for fun, now at Southern Premier League Central outfit Ilkeston Town.

What is Non-League Day?

As described by the founder of Non-League Day, "It has... grown to become an annual part of the football calendar, backed by Premier League and Football League clubs, MPs, celebrities, media organisations, charities and most importantly the non-league clubs themselves and the fans who turn up on the day."

"Always scheduled to coincide with an international break, Non-League Day provides a platform for clubs to promote the importance of affordable volunteer-led community football while giving fans across the country the chance to show support for their local non-league side"

This year, Non-League Day falls on Saturday 25 March due to there not being an international break earlier in the season when the event is usually held due to the World Cup being played in the winter.

Why would I watch it though?

So many players have developed through non-league football, just think of the obvious - Jamie Vardy, who Leicester picked up for £1m from Fleetwood. Fast forward and he's got a Premier League winners medal and England caps.

The battle for promotion at the top tier of non-league football has been brewing all season with Wrexham and Notts County almost toe to toe until recent weeks where the Welsh side have broken away to develop a gap between them and their Nottinghamshire rivals. Both County and the Dragons have had higher average attendances than nearly all League Two clubs this season.

There are professional clubs as far down as Step 4, Robbie Savage's Macclesfield FC are looking to get to the EFL, where the old Macclesfield were, as soon as possible and are hunting down their title.

Relegation battles are getting tense, in the National League North a few weeks ago 23rd placed were separated from 17th place by a solitary point. Telford are almost certainly doomed and could be relegated this weekend, but twists and turns are expected for the likes of Farsley Celtic, Leamington, Banbury United and Boston United.

Is there any on TV?

There will be some non-league action on TV this weekend. All National Division games as well as Kidderminster Harriers vs Alfreton Town from the National League North and Worthing vs Havant & Waterlooville are available to watch on the National League's streaming service, NationalLeagueTV.

There will be a BT Sport double header too, with Slough Town vs Ebbsfleet United at midday becoming the first ever National League South game to be broadcast on live TV being followed by Wealdstone vs Barnet at 3pm, again on BT Sport.

Follow the action from the grounds too!

Lots of clubs put on offers for Non-League Day, specifically targeting fans of Premier League and EFL clubs. Teams will have promoted what they are planning to do on their social media channels with examples being reduced prices for season ticket holders of other clubs, potentially reduced prices for all or some.

Most non-league clubs are volunteer central, and at most clubs there is always a drive around getting new volunteers. Non-League football has very much so a family feel, and you will get to know the people you stand on the terraces and drink a pint with - yes you are allowed to drink on the stands at most non-league games from the National North/South down - to the extent it almost becomes a small family.