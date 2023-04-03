'Processes take time' says Bruno Saltor following Graham Potter sacking

Bruno Saltor appeared to hit out at the decision by Chelsea to sack head coach Graham Potter, as he committed to remaining focused on the Blues' clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old was a member of Potter's backroom staff until a day or so ago, when he catapulted into the top job, albeit only on an interim basis, and he was asked for his thoughts on the departure of his former boss.

Whilst he was hesitant to give his true feelings away, Bruno did express some disappointment at the decision, admitting, "There is a frustration. Processes take time."

"All of us know the situation here. It is what it is and we need to focus on tomorrow, focus on Liverpool. Thinking about the past or what has happened before is not going to help me now.

"I don't know exactly what promises were [given] to Graham. It's a club decision.

"Chelsea are trying, I think, to do a long project as everyone knows. Graham was part of it, we were part of it. I think the vision of the club doesn’t change."

Bruno Saltor taking charge of his first Chelsea training session (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Potter has certainly come under some heavy criticism in recent weeks, owing to some poor performances, especially since the Premier League returned following the break for the World Cup.

Brought in on the basis of his promising showing in charge of Brighton - a club where Bruno was captain - results may have spiralled while in west London, but the Spaniard backed the Englishman when asked whether he would follow him to another club.

"It's a difficult question to answer," said Bruno. "I'm going to focus on today, then tomorrow. I've got an amazing relationship and pure admiration towards Graham and we will assess after that.

"I think Graham did an amazing job. Football is a really complex business and we have to keep going."

'I didn't sleep a lot'

Oftentimes following the sacking of a manager a 'bounce' is seen as the negative mood around the camp, particularly amongst players, is lifted.

That said, Bruno maintained his belief that the squad would put in the same effort levels regardless of who was in charge, backing them to perform against the Reds at Stamford Bridge.

"At the end of the day, the job of the players is to perform well and try their best in every single training session and every single game.

"Tomorrow they're going to try their best and that’s what we’re expecting."

Finally, although much of the conversation and discussion has been surrounding Potter, it is also worth remembering the impact this will now have on Bruno, who suddenly must shoulder a large burden at a tough time for the club.

He will of course have the support of various other coaching staff, but as a central figurehead the questions will now be directed at him, as well as the pressure, something he admitted was a stress when he first heard the news.

"I didn’t sleep a lot [last night] because It’s a new situation, lots of things to consider but I will sleep tonight.

Bruno Saltor faced the media on Monday afternoon (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I think [there are] nerves and excitement, you’ve got the same feelings and sometimes you don’t know which one it is. It could be excitement, it could be nerves, it could be both.

"I've been coaching for three years under Graham - he’s been the manager, he’s always had the last word. Tomorrow is going to be the first time [picking a team].

"I feel good, it’s my duty, it’s a duty of responsibility, I’m in a really important club and want to try my best.

"My ambition is to improve every day and try to show who I am and be myself. That’s what I'm going to try to do over the next few days."