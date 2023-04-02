Four things we learnt from Chelsea's 3-0 WSL win at Aston Villa

Kerr grabs half century

62 WSL games, 50 WSL goals. An absolutely phenomenal record for a phenomenal footballer. Kerr showed her killer striker instincts to wrap up Chelsea's crucial 3-0 WSL win at Aston Villa.

Picking the ball up from a glancing Niamh Charles header, the Australian cut inside two Villa defenders before sweeping the ball past Hannah Hampton in the hosts goal to kill any hopes of a comeback and seal her landmark goal.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The forward who joined Chelsea in 2019 has really shown her class in West London. Known as one of the best footballers in the world, Kerr has written her name into WSL folklore with her 50th strike.

Both blues fans and WSL fans have noticed how the Chelsea No.20 has looked tired and especially a lack service in Thursday's UWCL win over Lyon, but she could've even had goal 51 in this encounter in the midlands, with her effort in the first half crashing back off the bar and away to safety.

Chelsea show ruthless streak

You would've thought that just three days after their mammoth, 120 minute plus penalty shootout win over Lyon, Chelsea will have been feeling mentally and physically tired, after all, boss Emma Hayes did say she felt both of those things after the European classic.

This is where the strength of Chelsea's squad comes in, with boss Hayes making six changes to Thursday's side, including in goal as Zecira Musovic came in for the midweek penalty saving hero Ann Katrin Berger. There were also starts for Sophie Ingle, Jelena Cankovic Jessie Fleming and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.



The changes didn't mess with the rhythm of the hosts who had to get back into their WSL grove after just their second league defeat of the season last weekend to Manchester City. Even more impressively, Chelsea haven't lost back to back WSL games since 2015. One of the players who came into the starting XI, Cankovic pounced onto a lose ball on the 22nd minute to smash the ball home to give the visitors the lead. A further goal from Guro Reiten in the first half, followed by Kerr's landmark strike gave Chelsea a ruthless and comfortable three points.

Gap between 'best' and 'rest' at it's highest?



It wasn't the performance many expected from Aston Villa today, with manager Carla Ward saying afterwards to the Sky cameras that they had "shown Chelsea too much respect". What this does do, is show that the gap between 'the best' and 'the rest' in the WSL is at a gap, perhaps more evident than previous seasons.

As Tottenham found out last season, they were considered the best of the rest by finishing fifth, Villa find themselves occupying that position this term, but due to the title race being between four teams, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, with the Cityzens in fourth place on 38 points, Villa sit fifth on 29 points, the gap between the top four and the rest of the league is certainly at a gap that it has been at before. That in no way is a discredit to Aston Villa, who have had a stellar season, it just goes to show that the gap between the now top four and the rest of the WSL might well be getting wider.



What's next for both?



With the international break now upon us, both sides turn their attention to FA Cup action, where they will once again face each other at the same venue in two weeks time. Villa will be hoping that the international break can give them a chance to reset and be able to take the game to Chelsea as they look to reach a historic first ever Women's FA Cup final. In terms of league action, it's three weeks untill each sides next domestic league fixture, with both sides hosting relegation threatened teams. Villa go to Tottenham who are in desperate need of points, whilst Chelsea host another midlands side in Leicester City who climbed out of the drop zone today with their last gasp win at Reading,



