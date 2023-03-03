Graham Potter claims suffering is necessary to succeed

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter spoke of his love for the job he has, whilst also explaining that suffering is necessary to get to the position he is in, prior to a crucial Premier League clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lost their last three games in a row, are winless in six, and have scored just six goals since domestic football resumed after the World Cup - 44 less than Manchester United in the same timeframe.

Such poor form has led to questions over Potter's future in charge of the west London side, but the Englishman was hoping a game against traditional rivals at home would provide an opportunity to turn things around.

He said: "I don’t want to get too bogged down with context or reasons for anything, other than to say we are where we are and we have to work to improve it. That’s the message from me today.

"We’ve got a tough game tomorrow but it’s an opportunity for us to win. We play at home, we play in front of our supporters who I think will be behind the team and then we have to try to execute and play well."

It has been seen many times in the past with Chelsea managers that so-called 'player power' can effectively force a manager out, with the phrase 'lost the dressing room' being heard many times around Cobham over the years.

Whilst he maintained his belief that all the players were still behind him in what he was trying to do, Potter did offer some caveats for why it may appear as though the team is relatively disjointed currently.

"I think sometimes you end up in a moment in a season where you do suffer, and I think that’s clear, because when you’ve got the results that we have it would be strange if there isn't that effect.

"This is a team that has been brought together over a couple of windows I would say, there’s been quite significant change, so in terms of a strong team it’s hard to get that at this point.

"Sometimes when you go through those tough moments that bit isn't there and that’s where we keep working with the team, that’s where we keep having to have these moments together because sometimes you gain strength from them.

"That’s how you come through as a team, to suffer and come through the moments. As it is, we’re not there and I have to help the players get there."

'You have to suffer'

A common theme brought up multiple times by the 47-year-old was how he and his squad have been suffering in recent weeks, not least due to the drop in morale caused by the run of results they have been on.

Thought it cannot be viewed as a positive in and of itself, Potter express his view that in order to reach the top levels of the game, some level of resilience during tough times is required, which he claims he is drawing on now.

"Whether it’s an assumption that I’ve never had bad times in my career, I assure you I have," Potter remarked. "It’s part of getting to this point."

"Actually in order to get to this point, I think you have had to suffer in your career previously because otherwise you wouldn't be able to face the inevitable bad times when they’re here.

So I think in this type of job you have to win, which we’re not doing as well as we need to, but you also have to handle it when it’s not going so well, because otherwise the place burns down and then you don’t get a chance to get the results."

It was announced earlier in the week that Thiago Silva would be out with a knee injury for up to six weeks, something confirmed in Potter's press conference, and concern has naturally arisen with the importance of the Brazilian to the team.

Even at the age of 38, he has been a key component and a shining light in an otherwise subpar side, but while this was recognised by Potter, the head coach also stressed the cover they had to replace him too.

"You’re always going to miss a player and person of Thiago Silva’s quality. But at the same time it’s an opportunity for other players - Wesley [Fofana] is coming back into the team from a long injury so we’ve missed him.

"He’s a different type of person to Thiago of course but he has qualities as well. So that’s ultimately the challenge - I think that’s exciting, for people to emerge and to develop into a role that is left vacant."

Asked specifically whether anyone can replace Silva's leadership skills during his absence, Potter was clear: "I think there’s no doubt there’s people in the squad that can step forward and add more in terms of performance on the pitch and leadership - just like I can.

"We’re all at this moment where we have to be honest and say we can do better and we want to do better, and that’s what we’re striving everyday to do. But that needs to be shown on the pitch."

There has been much criticism directed at Graham Potter as each game that passes seems to show little, if any signs of improvement, but the former Brighton head coach was willing to take the blame and admitted that he could understand supporters' anger.

"When results aren't good you have to accept that, from my point of view, we haven't done it well enough. That’s the reality we’re in, and I’m sure the players will also admit and take responsibility that they can do better as well.

"We’re in a situation where we’re together, I don't feel there’s any loss of anything. I feel the support of the players and everyone here [at Cobham].

"I understand the frustration externally but amongst the players there’s a desire for us all to do better, and that’s the pleasing thing because the results haven’t been good and yet we’re still there fighting for each other.

"It’s human nature when things aren’t going well to blame somebody else but the reality of it is, it starts with me."

With Chelsea's form being particularly dire since the turn of the year, it is no surprise that questions are now being openly asked as to how long the manager can survive with his team playing the way it is.

That is not something Potter shied away from when asked about his future, saying, "When you’re a head coach and you start on this journey, if the results aren’t good enough then you know that your job is in peril, that’s the life that we lead.

It’d be strange if I thought anything different. So I just have to accept that and do my best, keep fighting for the team, and keep trying to improve the situation we’re in until there’s a point where we’re not able to go forward, but that’s not been the case, so we keep fighting."

Nevertheless, even with all of the challenges heading his way, Potter made clear that he still felt having the job itself as a privilege, promising to continue to fight as long as he is in charge.

"I love this job, I love this challenge. Although you have moments where it’s tough and you have to suffer, you also know how fortunate I am to have the challenge of this.

"It is incredibly stimulating at the same time as it’s also tough and you have to recognise that as a human being, so I have certainly got nothing to complain about.

"The [mental] state is the same as it was in Ostersund, Swansea and Brighton. It’s just at the moment we’re going through a bad time, results haven’t been good and then my focus is on trying to improve that.

"That’s my job, that’s what I’m here to do and I’m really excited to do it."