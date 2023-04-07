Jurgen Klopp: No Europe could be blessing in disguise

Jurgen Klopp insists that a lack of European football next season may not be a disaster for Liverpool.

The Reds are currently eight in the Premier League, ten points behind Manchester United, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and the German was in a philosophical mood ahead of the crucial clash with Arsenal.

“I don’t know where we will end up. What I know is, we have to go through this.

Then there will be a new start, naturally, because the new season, so we will see.

Imagine we lose the next 10 games, I would still sit here and say 'okay next season we turn it around.'

Here at Liverpool that theoretically could happen. We have to accept the things that happen afterwards, before we have to demand, we have to ask for, we have to go for, to go with all we have.

That is my job to offer that with the boys, then we get a result or not, we will see.

This club has a chance to go through this in a classy way, I couldn’t care less what we did in the past.

If we go through this, we can have a massive benefit next year, not guaranteed but good chance.

The lower we finish this season, the easier it will be to improve from there.

We cannot care about top six, top four, whatever, we have to care about the next game, win a game, win another one, win another one and we are capable of doing that.

In the moment when we find a way to bring our best performance on the pitch again, In that moment, things can change, that didn’t happen yet.

This season we had the highest results in our history, 9-0 and 7-0, but obviously that makes it even more strange, it’s still hidden somewhere there and we have to let it out again.

Next chance for us is Arsenal, nothing to do with where we will end the season just to do with people are coming, a lot of expectations, want to help thanks for that, put in a proper atmosphere and we have to put in a proper atmosphere on the pitch and a proper performance and then let’s go from there."

The way back to the top

The Reds have won every major trophy available to them in the 55-year-old's reign, and when asked whether Sunday's opponents were an inspiration of how to get back to the top, he offered his assessment.

"With smart recruitment we could improve, definitely, I’m not a worse manager than last year, definitely not, the players are not worse, they just play worse.

We have to make changes, smart changes, and then we go again, but that’s for next year.

I’m really, really in the moment, we have other moments where we think about what happens next year, but this is not the moment."

Trent Alexander-Arnold in training (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

When he was prompted on the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold specifically this season, after he was one of six players dropped for the draw with Chelsea, Klopp was protective of one of his star men.

"He’s not as good or consistent as he used to be, like pretty much all of the boys. Nobody performed on the level we saw or know they can."



















