Jurgen Klopp not afraid of losing his job

Jurgen Klopp assured reporters that he is not afraid of losing his job at Liverpool in the aftermath of the sackings of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter.

He praised the Reds owners for keeping the faith with his leadership despite a disappointing campaign, and admitted that the credit he already has in the bank is a key reason why he is not on the chopping block.

"The elephant in the room is probably why I am still sitting here in this crazy world.

I am aware of the fact that I am sitting here because of the past, not what we did this season. We have smart owners, they know about the situation.

I don't think Graham was afraid. There is no need for being afraid, I am here to deliver, I am not here as a talisman or for murals on houses walls. I know that 100%.

I don't like the fact I have to rely on that but is it right or not, we will see in the future, I am fully in, but we have to sort it, we cannot continue playing like we do from time to time.

Now we have to find a way out that is what we are constantly working on."

On the managerial merry-go-round

The German admitted that has sympathy for Rodgers and Potter, but understands why their clubs acted how they did.

"Both clubs are not in the spot where they expect to be, I cannot really say a lot more about it.

I respect them a lot, I like both, fantastic managers, but still things can go the wrong way and the decision makers at the club think they have to change, and they change. We all accept that part of the business.

Strange week, Conte last week, Nagelsmann and now these two, the season gets to a decisive part and people are afraid of maybe not reaching their targets. For all four, the football managing future's still bright.

There are expectations, if you don't reach them then you have to accept the decisions."

On Chelsea and the loss to City

Klopp expects the Blues to be fired up for the clash and revealed that he is not expecting any major tactical alterations.

"Maybe the normal effect after a manager leaves, we have not a real session between the last and the game tonight.

I am pretty sure the Chelsea players want to show a reaction, when you saw the Bayern game against Dortmund their was a reaction.

Maybe rotation, Kante is back, Mason was injured, was on the bench first time, might play, system wise I don't know, but we expect pretty similar to the last games."

The 55-year-old insists that his players will show a reaction to their heavy loss to Manchester City, but confirmed that he does not know what players he will have at his disposal as a result of the lack of a break between games.

"As badly as it is possible, super strange game, okay first half, awful second, it is unacceptable but it happened anyway, we have to make sure we are ready.

We cannot work really on the pitch, games like this have an impact, you might lose even more confidence, but the desire to show a reaction is there as well, the boys want to show a reaction.

The short turnaround is the problem, in this moment, I have no clue who I can line-up because I get this information after the press conference because we want to give the boys as much time to recover, there will be changes.

Two days after a game pretty much everyone is a doubt, maybe a few late calls."

Definite absentees

Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara have returned to first-team training but Klopp confirmed that both will definitely miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Luis Diaz and Thiago departing for Liverpool's pre-season trip to Austria (Photo: Andrew Powell/LiverpoolFC via GETTY Images)

"[Diaz] Not available but in training, not ready for this game. As much as we want him to be back, we still have to give him time.

This week, I wouldn't say Arsenal is completely out of the picture but it is rather unlikely. After that Luis will be back.

Thiago in normal team training yesterday, but is not available for tomorrow, so we will see how he reacts."