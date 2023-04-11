Sarina Wiegman: England boss says England will remain focussed after defeat

Despite losing for the first time in 31 games, with zero fixtures left before the World Cup in 100 days, England manager Sarina Wiegman insisted that she is "not worried" by the 2-0 defeat against Australia on Tuesday night.

Following a sluggish performance from The Lionesses, who had hoisted the inaugural women's Finalissima just five days ago, they were punished by an inspired Matilda's display spearheaded by Sam Kerr.

A goal and assist for the Chelsea striker ensured her confidence under the lights in west London made another appearance to stun her WSL rivals.

Perspective is key for England as all good things come to an end. In the worst performance of the Wiegman era, it was easy to forget they had lifted four trophies in two years.

When asked whether she was worried momentum had been lost, the Dutch head coach swept any lingering concern aside. "I'm not worried," Wiegman said. "I don't worry very quickly.

"We know we have to be at our top level and that's when we go into the World Cup too.

"Every game we get some warnings - against Brazil we got some warnings in the Finalissima. We know where we want to go and what we have to do.

"I don't think we're losing momentum, I think it's building. There's 100 days to go and everyone's really excited to go to Australia and this is just a very big learning moment for us that we need to get to a higher level to win these games."

The sole focus is always on the next game

Further catechized with questions about the 30-game unbeaten run coming to an end, Wiegman continued as she was, saying: "I haven't been focused on that ever.

"We just want to win every next game and you remind us all of the time [about the unbeaten run] but we don't talk about that in our camp.

"We talk about the next game and we want to improve every game and try to adapt to the opponent.

"I would've loved to have had a 31st win but sometimes you win and sometimes you lose."

A blessing in disguise, says captain Williamson

It was an uncharacteristically worrying performance for Leah Williamson, whose backwards header in the first-half opened Kerr's account before she was again partly responsible for the concession of a second goal after her block evaded the grasp of Mary Earps.

But she cannot be entirely blamed for the defeat. England were well off their usual beat and rhythm, and while other teams have run The Lionesses close, they will have preferred to topple to defeat in a friendly rather than in Australia come July.

Talking to ITV, the captain said: "[It's] absolutely not a setback [before the World Cup]. Sometimes you have to take blessings in disguise and I think maybe that's not the worst thing that could've happened to us.

"We wanted to learn this whole time, we wanted to be pushed to our limits and we need to take it up a new level.

"In the past, we won those games, we turned them around but actually tonight to lose it gives you a bit of fire.

Asked whether it was her toughest night personally for England, she admitted: "Yeah. That first goal probably made it worse for me than everybody else but the whole team feels really, really rubbish about losing. It hurts."

She added: "We were lacking ideas on the ball, definitely could be better and we got punished.

"Obviously my mistake for the first goal and they were pretty ruthless on the counter. I think we could've had a little bit more about us tonight.

"Sometimes you're going to have those games. They were well organised. Efficiency was the word Sarina used, we weren't as efficient as we usually are. We need to figure out why."