"We're going to be true to who we are": Tony Gustavsson on England "Challenge"

Tony Gustavsson has hailed England a "huge challenge" for his Australian side, as the two nations meet for the first time since 2018.

Australia was on a good run of form prior to their recent match against Scotland, with the Matildas on a run of seven games unbeaten. The Scots came away with the win after an outrageous strike from Nicola Docherty got the better of Mackenzie Arnold.

The Matildas' boss spoke to the media on Monday.

The "team in the world to beat"

Following a very successful year and a half for the England women's national team, Gustavsson had many pleasant comments about Sarina Wiegman's side.

"Right now, [England] is the team in the world to beat.

"Thirty games unbeaten, they play modern football with high intensity, extremely high tempo in everything they do. Their pressing game is fantastic, and their goal movement is brilliant."

Despite being very complimentary of the Lionesses' set-up, Australia's head coach stressed that his team would refuse to roll over and die against the European Champions.

"We're going to play our attacking game. We're not coming here just to try to keep the score down and say 'Let's try to survive this game'. That's not what we're about.

"But it might cost us, it might be a high score, but we're going to be true to who we are. But our pressing game is going to be challenged big-time, it's going to be a huge challenge against the Lionesses."

Australia's style of play

The Swede emphasised to the press that Australia would play their own game, and use their playing style to beat the world's number four team. He praised his side's "DNA", and predicted a huge grafting performance from the Matildas.

"I know what lives inside this [Australia] team. You know the DNA of the 'never say die' attitude in the Matildas' way before I came - and we're gonna bring that tomorrow and we're gonna show that we're gonna be in your face.

"We're gonna be aggressive. We're going to press and we're going to try to be who we are. And we're going to try to beat England our way.

"And if we don't, and if we have some goals (against us), we're going to learn a lot of where we are in the process of playing the way we play.

"We're not going to shy away from this challenge, it's the toughest maybe ever since I came on board, and all these players won't shy away either. That's who they are."

On injury issues

The Australian squad is currently without many of its dominant, talented players; including Caitlin Foord, Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy. When asked about his side's injury woes, Gustavsson said he had around "eight to 10" players unavailable for selection against England.

One player, however, who was strangely named among the substitutes against Scotland, was Sam Kerr. Chelsea's world-class striker is rarely named as a substitute, as she is the captain of the Matildas, and also the nation's all-time top scorer.

Rumour began to swirl as to whether Kerr was in fact injured, rather than being rested for the match against the Lionesses.

Gustavsson was relatively reserved on the status of Kerr, and purely said:

"I can't say that now.

"I keep it like a World Cup, who's available and who's not. So I'll keep that close to my chest for tomorrow."