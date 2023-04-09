Sarina Wiegman believes England will be 'challenged again' ahead of Australia clash

Sarina Wiegman and Ella Toone took to the media on Monday morning to speak ahead of the friendly match between England and Australia on Tuesday evening.

This game follows the Lionesses' victory last week in the Finalissima penalty shoot-out resulting in their second piece of silverware of 2023 so far.

Squad Rotation ahead of the World Cup

A major talking point the past week has been Steph Houghton's inclusivity within the squad. The Manchester City defender hasn't played for the country since 2021 due to injury.

She explained that she wanted 'closure' from Sarina now that she is fit again and that removal from the squad has been 'mentally tough'.

Steph Houghton of Manchester City during the FA Women's Super League match against Chelsea on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sarina spoke on Houghton;

"Of course she is a very experienced player and I have lots of respect for what she has done for the women's game - but the players I have now in that position I don't want to take out because I think they perform really well."

"It is difficult because she's done so much for the game. I think it's difficult with everyone because everyone trains so hard, as does she, but we have some more players that I really had to disappoint with the choices I made and that always makes it hard. I just tried to communicate and give some context around my choices."

On a possible Steph Houghton return for the World Cup squad;

"The chances are not that high but I will never close the door because in international football you want everyone to be available too so if things happen and go wrong for some players then the situation changes."

"At this moment, I make other choices."

Super Sam Kerr

A familiar face in the WSL will be returning on Tuesday, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr likely to start for the Matildas.

Sam Kerr during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tony Gustavsson made the decision to rest Kerr for their 1-0 loss against Scotland, though Wiegman is not convinced he will make the same decision again.

"They rested her for a little bit for tomorrow's game I think. They have had some very good results, the game against Scotland doesn't really represent what they have done over the past few months. They are very physical and direct."

'Best Coach in the World!'

Brazil Head Coach Pia Sundhage exclaimed her admiration for Wiegman last week, addressing the England manager as 'the best coach in the world'.

When asked about her reaction, Wiegman explained;

"That's a big compliment, so I really appreciated it. It felt a bit strange, or a little bit awkward too. She has won so many things over the years, she's been a manager for years and years, and she has a couple of gold medals, so she's done such a tremendous job."

'Tooney and Lessi Russo'

Ella Toone was asked about her best friend, fellow Manchester United player Alessia Russo.

Fears have risen over Russo's future, with links to Lyon following a £500,000 bid from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Toone explained the pair's strong friendship;

"We are joined at the hip. We love playing together, we love being around each other, we love each others company - that will never change no matter where Alessia is."

Ella Toone and Alessia Russo pose with the Women's Finalissima trophy after England's victory against Brazil at Wembley Stadium on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"As a friend, I will always be proud of what she does and what she goes on to achieve. I love playing with her and now we're at England camp and spending every day together, playing football together and that is the main thing. It is just about enjoying now together and whatever happens, happens."

Adaptation between club and country

Toone was asked about how her roles differ between Manchester United and England;

"I think it's quite similar. It's finding those pockets of space and getting on the ball and being brave to make something happen and to play forward. At both club and country that's what I try and do; I try and get on the ball and create things in the final third."

Ella Toone of Manchester United during the FA Women's Super League match against Chelsea on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"From both managers it's given me that opportunity to play with that bit of freedom and have confidence and belief in me to go out there and show what I can do."

"Obviously another goal on Thursday was really nice but the main thing for us was the win."

Following on from Thursday night

Toone spoke on her emotions from the Finalissima win on Thursday;

"That's football - like I said after the game, I scored a goal in the game, it's gone to penalties and I've missed my penalty. Now I learn from that and I've come back into training feeling great. I thought we played really well and obviously we got what we wanted so that was the main thing."

"I've started practising my penalties in training!"

Match Information

England faces Australia on Tuesday 11th April at The Gtech Community Stadium with a kick-off time of 19:45. The game will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX.