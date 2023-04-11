England 0-2 Australia: Lionesses condemned to first defeat in 31 games at the hands of Sam Kerr

Dejected and unexpected. England lost their first game of the Sarina Wiegman era on Tuesday night as World Cup hosts Australia produced a 2-0 upset under the rainy skies of west London.

The damp, wet, cold environment in which the game was played was personified by a Lioness team that were on a 30-game unbeaten streak, having most recently lifted the Finalissima, before the night got underway.

Sam Kerr punished the disappointing performance with a goal in the first half and an assist in the second to condemn the home side to defeat.

It provided England with a reality check as they looked sluggish in possession and careless at the back.

Undoubtedly, it was the worst showing under their Dutch manager, and scriptwriters chomped at the bit as The Lionesses stumbled to defeat against the country they must visit in 100 days' time for the World Cup.

The victory for The Matildas comes as reinvigoration after a freak result against Scotland last time out, while England's fairytale endured its first brooding twist.

Story of the match

The First-ever women’s Finalissima champions welcomed just one change from their penalty shootout victory over Brazil on Thursday night. Young, impressionable, and looking to leave her mark on the Lionesses’ setup, Esme Morgan replaced the injured Alex Greenwood.

Among the changes for an Australian team that fell to a shocking 1-0 upset against Scotland was Sam Kerr. The Women’s Super League favourite was greeted with applause as her connections with Chelsea were appreciated at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was her opposite number who brought the first save of the game. Lauren Hemp found Alessia Russo in just the third minute with a low-driven cross onto the edge of the six-yard box, but a flicked, tame attempt goalward didn’t trouble Mackenzie Arnold.

As far as the first 10 minutes were concerned, Russo’s half chance was isolated, as the crowd kept themselves entertained amidst an orchestra of trumpets and drums playing ‘Sweet Caroline’ until a mistake at the back forced Leah Williamson into a vital challenge to prevent Kerr from wheeling away in the eleventh minute.

Fifteen minutes later and the camera torches came out. Clearly, there was a growing desire for entertainment on the pitch. While the floodlights siphoned the downpour in the dark skies above West London, the Lionesses passed the ball comfortably without any breakthrough.

That could have changed when Chloe Kelly’s cross on the half hour-mark drifted into Russo. But again, her effort was weak as the Man United striker’s overhead volley went wide.

Instead, for all of England’s early possession, the imposing danger that the impending World Cup hosts brought through Sam Kerr on the break was the difference after 35 minutes.

Williamson got away with calmness earlier in the night, but England were punished for overplaying as Kerr scored a goal straight from her own book of tricks.

The Chelsea striker pounced on a mistake before bearing down on goal and clipping the ball over Mary Earps to break the deadlock, score her 63rd international goal, and place England’s sacred unbeaten record in jeopardy.

England responded by playing quicker and with more intent but could only find any sight of goal through Georgia Stanway’s corners. Even still, the damp weather was personified by an abnormally sterilized Lioness team who looked out of confidence and unlikely to penetrate their Australian guests’ defence.

Kerr continued to be the menace in the first half. Through her high pressing and darting runs off the shoulders of England’s defence, she needn’t touch the ball much to make an impact.

Her tenacity to win the ball high up the pitch caused panic among the defence, while a late speculative shot from Lauren James, who was precautionarily substituted to replace Lauren Hemp, ignited slight hope that England could find a way back into the game.

Second half

That momentary lease of hope continued in the early passages of the second half. England won the midfield battle, winning a free kick in the process. But as a training ground routine failed, the possession that followed came to nothing, and it was The Mathildas that had the first opening after the break.

Again, miscommunication almost cost Williamson and Morgan as Cortnee Vine took the ball from between them and threaded it into Kerr’s path. The goalscorer couldn’t bury her chance and an offside chance from point-blank range followed.

Up the other end, Australia had their own nervy dilemma when Arnold could only clear as far as a blue shirt. James’ cross was almost turned into Clare Hunt’s own net as she sliced the ball wide for a corner in the 55thminute.

Much to a cold stadium’s grace, the chance offered The Lionesses a changing tide in the balance of the fixture. Although Lucy Bronze’s cross immediately after was claimed by an outstretched goalkeeper, she bookended a scramble in the box that could have found the equaliser with an even better opportunity after she rose highest at a corner to head just over.

Looking to capitalise on the fast start to the second period, Rachel Daly joined the attack in place of Ella Toone in the 60th minute, which brought another speculative effort, this time from Chloe Kelly.

But as England probed more ferociously, they still couldn’t score. Brentford fell to anticipatory silence as a goal looked imminent.

Eventually, the net did bulge - but not for the team in the ascendancy.

In the 67th minute, Kerr turned provider as her cross into the box was met by a Charlotte Grant header that deflected off Williamson to bobble over Earps and double The Matildas’ lead.

Although Daly was next to fire close via a header, England looked downbeat following conceding the second goal of the night. After all, it was a long time since Wiegman’s side had experienced loss.

England continued to control possession, but, still, a goal never looked any closer. Meanwhile, Kerr and her Matildas teammates persisted most threatening when in transition from sustained pressure.

In added time, The Lionesses ramped up the speed of their attacks, but Tony Gustavsson's side's lead was never in doubt.

The game petered out with no other real opportunity as Brentford played witness to a dismal home performance, while Australia left London with reinvigoration heading into the summer.

Player of the Match – Sam Kerr

She’s a proven winner, a reliable goalscorer, and an admirable captain - a goal and an assist to put England to the sword is the crowning achievement in a brilliant Sam Kerr performance.